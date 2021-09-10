Global Wind Power Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Offshore Wind Power Generation - The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wind Power Market to Reach 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Power estimated at 58.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Wind Power market in the U.S. is estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wind Power: Advanced, Affordable, and Proven Choice of Low-Carbon Clean Energy

Market Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Wind Turbine Innovations & Designs Summarized

Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges

Advancements

Challenges

Energy Driven Versus Environment Driven Markets

Classification of Environment Driven & Energy Driven Markets

Key Factors Hampering Deployments of Wind Energy

China and the US Dominate Wind Power Generation Worldwide

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Asia-Pacific and Europe Dominate Wind Power Capacity Installations

Denmark Leads the World in Wind Turbine Manufacturing

Brazil: A High Potential Market for Wind Energy

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Climate Change and the Resulting Renewable Energy Revolution Drive Strong Market Growth for Wind Power

Wind Energy Costs on a Downward Trend

The IneviTable Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy

Promising Outlook for Renewable Energy in both Developed and Developing Markets

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

Renewable Energy Offers Strong Competition to Established Power Sources

Recent Trends in the Renewable Energy Market Summarized

Technology Developments and Removal of Political Barriers Essential for Growth of Renewable Energy

Surging Renewable Energy Investments in Developing Countries Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Auction Models, Lack of Subsidies & High Interest Rates: Leading to Future Market Uncertainty?

Growing Popularity & Share of Wind Energy in Total Energy Mix Benefit Market Demand

Increasing Investments in Solar and Wind Power Disrupting Global Electricity Systems and Benefiting Adoption

Offshore Wind Power Generation: The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run

Offshore Wind Energy: Turning Point and Innovations

Offshore Wind Power: At the Forefront of Innovation

Offshore-Wind Energy Penetration and the Major Challenges

Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth

Shift towards Larger, Hybrid, and Taller Wind Power Turbines Gain Traction

Quest for Larger Machines Lead to Steady Increase in Wind Turbine Size

Potential Size Limits

Performance of Large Wind Turbines

Extensive Range of Design Options for Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing

Prospects of Wind Energy: Mystifying Favoritism?

Myriad Benefits of Wind Energy Drive Widespread Installations

List of Wind Generated Electrical Power Benefits

Important Factors Supporting the Rising Prominence of Wind Power

Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand

Wind Power Emerge as a Cost-Competitive and Reliable Energy Resource

Critical Role of Technological Advancement in Improving Wind Power Technologies

Improvement in Power Generation Capacity

Enhancing Reliability and Performance of System Component

Research Supporting Advancement of Wind Turbine Systems

Innovative Interface Technology for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring

Drones: An Efficient Technology for Wind Turbine Inspections

Air-Borne Wind Technology in Place of Traditional Wind Turbine

Bladeless Wind Turbines

EnergySails: Harnessing Wind and Solar Energy on Ships

High Flying Turbines: A Major Breakthrough for Harnessing More Wind Power

Advanced Algorithm Enhances Small Wind Turbines' Efficiency

Advanced Robot Systems for Examining Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

