Global Wind Power Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Offshore Wind Power Generation - The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wind Power Market to Reach 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Power estimated at 58.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Wind Power market in the U.S. is estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Wind Power: Advanced, Affordable, and Proven Choice of Low-Carbon Clean Energy
  • Market Snapshots
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Wind Turbine Innovations & Designs Summarized
  • Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges
  • Advancements
  • Challenges
  • Energy Driven Versus Environment Driven Markets
  • Classification of Environment Driven & Energy Driven Markets
  • Key Factors Hampering Deployments of Wind Energy
  • China and the US Dominate Wind Power Generation Worldwide
  • Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts
  • Asia-Pacific and Europe Dominate Wind Power Capacity Installations
  • Denmark Leads the World in Wind Turbine Manufacturing
  • Brazil: A High Potential Market for Wind Energy
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ABB Limited (Switzerland)
  • American Electric Power (USA)
  • China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (China)
  • DeWind Inc. (USA)
  • Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (China)
  • Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Italy)
  • ENERCON GmbH (Germany)
  • Wind World (India) Limited
  • Envision Energy Limited (China)
  • Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan)
  • General Electric Company (USA)
  • GE Renewable Energy (France)
  • Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited (China)
  • Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. (China)
  • NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (USA)
  • Nordex SE (Germany)
  • ACCIONA Windpower S.A. (Spain)
  • Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd. (Australia)
  • Senvion S.A. (Germany)
  • Shell WindEnergy, Inc. (USA)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Spain)
  • Suzlon Energy Limited (India)
  • TransAlta Corporation (Canada)
  • Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)
  • MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark)
  • Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • VENSYS Energy AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Escalating Climate Change and the Resulting Renewable Energy Revolution Drive Strong Market Growth for Wind Power
  • Wind Energy Costs on a Downward Trend
  • The IneviTable Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy
  • Promising Outlook for Renewable Energy in both Developed and Developing Markets
  • Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
  • Renewable Energy Offers Strong Competition to Established Power Sources
  • Recent Trends in the Renewable Energy Market Summarized
  • Technology Developments and Removal of Political Barriers Essential for Growth of Renewable Energy
  • Surging Renewable Energy Investments in Developing Countries Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
  • Auction Models, Lack of Subsidies & High Interest Rates: Leading to Future Market Uncertainty?
  • Growing Popularity & Share of Wind Energy in Total Energy Mix Benefit Market Demand
  • Increasing Investments in Solar and Wind Power Disrupting Global Electricity Systems and Benefiting Adoption
  • Offshore Wind Power Generation: The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run
  • Offshore Wind Energy: Turning Point and Innovations
  • Offshore Wind Power: At the Forefront of Innovation
  • Offshore-Wind Energy Penetration and the Major Challenges
  • Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Shift towards Larger, Hybrid, and Taller Wind Power Turbines Gain Traction
  • Quest for Larger Machines Lead to Steady Increase in Wind Turbine Size
  • Potential Size Limits
  • Performance of Large Wind Turbines
  • Extensive Range of Design Options for Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Adoption
  • Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing
  • Prospects of Wind Energy: Mystifying Favoritism?
  • Myriad Benefits of Wind Energy Drive Widespread Installations
  • List of Wind Generated Electrical Power Benefits
  • Important Factors Supporting the Rising Prominence of Wind Power
  • Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand
  • Wind Power Emerge as a Cost-Competitive and Reliable Energy Resource
  • Critical Role of Technological Advancement in Improving Wind Power Technologies
  • Improvement in Power Generation Capacity
  • Enhancing Reliability and Performance of System Component
  • Research Supporting Advancement of Wind Turbine Systems
  • Innovative Interface Technology for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring
  • Drones: An Efficient Technology for Wind Turbine Inspections
  • Air-Borne Wind Technology in Place of Traditional Wind Turbine
  • Bladeless Wind Turbines
  • EnergySails: Harnessing Wind and Solar Energy on Ships
  • High Flying Turbines: A Major Breakthrough for Harnessing More Wind Power
  • Advanced Algorithm Enhances Small Wind Turbines' Efficiency
  • Advanced Robot Systems for Examining Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Power by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulyoof

 

        








        

            

                

                    
