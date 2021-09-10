Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

10 September 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 9 September 2021, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, sold 20,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares').

The sale constituted 6.2% of Mr Carvill’s shareholding immediately prior to the sale. Post the sale, his shareholding remains in excess of the Remuneration Policy guideline of a minimum 250% of salary. This shareholding does not take into account any shares awarded, but not fully vested, within the Kenmare Resources Share Plan.

Mr. Carvill has indicated to the Board that he does not intend to make any further disposals in the foreseeable future.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL CARVILL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction DISPOSAL OF SHARES c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) 20,000 STG£4.25 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price e) Date of the transaction 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE g) Additional Information

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb

Investor Relations

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of traded global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains some forward-looking statements that represent Kenmare's expectations for its business, based on current expectations about future events, which by their nature involve risks and uncertainties. Kenmare believes that its expectations and assumptions with respect to these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, because they involve risk and uncertainty, which are in some cases beyond Kenmare's control, actual results or performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.