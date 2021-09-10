The global Raman spectroscopy market is projected to reach USD 861 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 602 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Raman Spectroscopy Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Instrument, Sampling Technique, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149531/?utm_source=GNW





The market for handheld & portable Raman segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of handheld & portable Raman spectroscopy owing to their ability to offer a simple point-and-shoot format and fully portable testing with an ergonomic design.



So, it enables rapid responses for unknown characterization against integrated digital libraries and pre-existing method data. In addition, these spectroscopies can be easily carried out and operated by low-skilled personnel to acquire the molecular fingerprint of raw materials for pharmaceutical, life science, and materials science applications.



In 2020, surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) held the largest size of the Raman spectroscopy market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to continuous technological development of nanotechnology and extensive theoretical and experimental research, which have significantly broadened the scope of SERS and resulted in an increase in its demand in research of pharmaceutical, life science, and materials science.



Also, the SERS sampling technique can be used to amplify weak Raman signals, especially when signals are using visible light excitation and a low number of scattered photons are available for detection. Hence, SERS finds its application in drug delivery, detection of trace amounts of chemical and biological threat agents, Point-of-care (POC) medical diagnostic devices, and forensic field testing.



The pharmaceutical application held the largest size of the Raman spectroscopy market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.The growth of the segment attributed to the surge in usage of solid-state pharmaceutical products in both industries and academia.



Current pharmaceutical applications cover a broad range, from discovery to manufacturing of drugs in the pharmaceuticals industry like identifying polymorphs, monitoring real-time processes, detection of counterfeit & adulterated pharmaceutical products, and imaging solid dosage formulations. Owing to its ability to visualize the drug and excipients distribution in pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, creams and ointments, Raman spectroscopy is in great demand in the pharmaceuticals industry.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the Raman spectroscopy market by 2026

In 2026, the Raman spectroscopy market in the APAC region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from pharmaceutical, life science, materials science applications in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



Moreover, the presence a large number of pharmaceutical and life science companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is also driving the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market in the APAC region. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by government agencies and their initiatives on advanced healthcare technologies in their respective countries are also a prominent factor behind the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market in the region.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the Raman spectroscopy marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 30%, and Others – 35%

• By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 8%

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US); Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US); Bruker Corporation (US); Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland); Renishaw PLC (UK); Horiba, Ltd. (Japan); Metrohm AG (Switzerland); Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (US); Rigaku Corporation (Japan); and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the Raman spectroscopy market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Raman spectroscopy market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the Raman spectroscopy market based on instrument, sampling technique, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market.



It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and merger and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Raman spectroscopy market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

