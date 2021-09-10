Global Food Encapsulation Market Report 2021-2027 - Micro-Encapsulation of Probiotics to Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Encapsulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Encapsulation Market to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Encapsulation estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Probiotics & Prebiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vitamins segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Food Encapsulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Minerals Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Food Encapsulation - A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Encapsulation Entails Improved Functionality

Global Food Encapsulation Market Set for a Steady Growth

Growing Demand for Health-based Foods Spur Growth in Food Encapsulation Market

Growth Drivers - In a Nutshell

Analysis by Technology

Market by Core Phase

Micro-Encapsulation of Probiotics to Drive Growth

Functional Foods - A Major Growth Driver

Food Additives Propel Market Expansion

Emerging Markets to Take Over from Developed Markets

Market Challenges

Competition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects

Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market

The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market

Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations

Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities

Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages

Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects

Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Encapsulation of Essential Oils - The Future of Food Preservation

Enzyme Encapsulation - The Future of Bakery/Dairy Industries

Popularity of Yogurt to Promote Encapsulation Technologies

Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth

Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential

TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN THE RECENT PAST

The Field of Encapsulation Marked by Innovation Galore

Nano Liposomes to Encapsulate Preservatives

Erythritol Crystals to Improve Flavor Encapsulation

Smart Capsules to Improve Bioactive Ingredient Delivery

New Technology Enables Sprinkling of Supplements on Foods

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

