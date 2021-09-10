South Africa Liquor Industry Report 2021 Featuring DGB, Diageo, Pernod-Ricard, Simonsig, Morgenster, Liquor City and Picardi Rebel

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Liquor Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African liquor industry, including manufacture, wholesale and retail. It includes comprehensive information on the beer, wine and spirits industry, including the size and state of the sector, trade statistics, the informal sector, the effect of liquor bans and recent unrest, proposed regulation and other government intervention.

There are profiles of 45 companies including major players such as DGB, Diageo and Pernod-Ricard and winemakers such as Simonsig and Morgenster. Retailers profiled include the major retailers, Liquor City and Picardi Rebel.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, South Africa's liquor industry has been subjected to four liquor bans and several periods in which liquor trading was restricted by the government. It is estimated that the bans and trading restrictions cost the industry over R45bn from March 2020 to July 2021.

Total local liquor consumption (including Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini) decreased by 18% in 2020. The pandemic has also accelerated growth in no-alcohol and low-alcohol beverages, and led to an increase in ecommerce sales.

Retail

Supermarket groups Spar, Massmart, Shoprite and Pick n Pay have come to dominate liquor retail and incrementally taken share from independent bottle stores following their aggressive expansion into the sector. Woolworths has recently entered the market with its first standalone store. However, the large retailers all reported a decline in liquor revenue because of the liquor bans. Taverns continue to represent a large part of the sector.

Wine

South Africa is the world's seventh biggest wine producer and a significant employer in wine-growing regions. Wine sales declined by more than 10% in volume terms in 2020, with domestic sales only marginally ahead of export sales. Despite lockdowns and alcohol bans, wine exports, excluding those to neighbouring countries, grew in revenue terms in 2020. While the annual grape harvest increased,

the number of wine producers, wine cellars and land under cultivation continue to decline. Wine experts warn that with the continuing decline in new plantings as a result of farmers coming under increasing financial pressure, the industry may soon find itself facing shortages of some varietals.

