Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyphenylene Sulfide market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. The factors driving the market include its wide application in the automotive industry, where the increasing demand for lightweight and durable metal alternatives is on the rise.

Further, owing to its heat resistance properties, polyphenylene sulfide is used in the electronics industry, which is expected to drive the market further. The use of polyphenylene sulfide as coatings in industries to protect ferrous parts is projected to drive the market. Further, the use of polyphenylene sulfide in the aerospace industry as a metal alternative is projected to drive the market.

The use of polyphenylene sulfide as filter bags in coal-fired power plants due to its chemical and heat resistance is expected to drive the market. However, the emergence of alternatives like Polyether ether ketone and Polyetherimide, combined with the fluctuating raw material costs, is expected to hinder the market's growth.



Polyphenylene Sulfide is used to manufacture automotive components like fuel injection systems, coolant systems, water pump impellers, and others like sockets, switches, and relays, etc., and is also used in end-use industries like automobile, electronics, aerospace, and industrial.



The Automobile industry is the prime consumer of Polyphenylene Sulfide and is projected to drive the global Polyphenylene Sulfide market. Increasing population and rapid urbanization are some of the reasons behind the increased sales of automobiles, especially in countries like India and China. According to IBEF, the automobile production in India increased at 2.36% CAGR between FY16-20, with 26.36 million vehicles being manufactured in the country in FY20 with nearly 21.55 million vehicles being sold.

The requirement for lower emissions and higher fuel economy has resulted in an increased focus on reducing the weight of automobiles, thus Polyphenylene sulfide, which is 100% recyclable, increases fuel economy, and reduces emission levels, is likely to drive the growing demand from the automotive sector.

Since Polyphenylene Sulfide is an engineering material used in parts that require precision both externally and internally in an automobile, its applications are not limited and almost identical in both electric and conventional automobiles, thus making it essential even for the emerging electric vehicle market. Therefore the use of Polyphenylene Sulfide in the automobile industry is expected to grow and drive the overall PPS market in the future.



Some of the key market players are DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Toray Industries, SK Chemicals, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Aim & Objective of the study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Study Information

2.4 General Study Assumptions

2.5 Research Phases

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Feedstock Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Policies

3.7 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact

4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Linear Polyphenylene Sulfide

5.1.2 Cured Polyphenylene Sulfide

5.1.3 Branched Polyphenylene Sulfide

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Aerospace

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Key Company Profiles

Solvay SA

Celanese Corporation

DIC Corporation

INITZ

Toray Industries Inc.

Fortron Industries LLC

Kureha Corporation

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd

SK Chemicals

Chengdu Letian Plastics Limited Company

Lumena New Materials

RTP Company

Idemitsu Lion Composites Co.,Ltd.

SABIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3soses



