So-Young Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB451.8 million (US$70.0 million), an increase of 37.7% from RMB328.2 million in the same period of 2020 and exceeding the high-end of the Company's previous guidance of RMB450 million.





), an increase of 37.7% from RMB328.2 million in the same period of 2020 and exceeding the high-end of the Company's previous guidance of RMB450 million. Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB57.6 million (US$8.9 million), representing year-over-year growth of 26 times.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.2 was RMB73.7 million (US$11.4 million), an increase of 145.2% from RMB30.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 10.0 million, an increase of 47.5% from 6.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.





Total number of users purchasing reservation services were 244.8 thousand, an increase of 43.6% from 170.6 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.





Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young’s platform were 4,899, an increase of 31.2% from 3,735 in the second quarter of 2020.





Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 2,236, an increase of 8.8% from 2,056 in the second quarter of 2020.





Aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young’s platform was RMB1,039.3 million, an increase of 10.6% from RMB939.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, “We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong growth with total revenues exceeding the high-end of our guidance at RMB451.8 million, up 37.7% year-over-year. Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB57.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 26 times. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. reached RMB73.7 million, an increase of 145.2% from the second quarter of 2020. In June, we announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems. The strategic investment will give us a competitive edge in the non-surgical aesthetics segment and generate synergies by integrating Wuhan Miracle’s products into our existing services.”

“In the second quarter, we continued to grow our customer base with the deep knowledge of popular trends that our platform has accumulated over the years. Average mobile MAUs were 10.0 million, up 47.5 percent year-over-year. To meet the explosive demand in non-surgical categories which made up 70% of total online reservation orders during the quarter, we implemented a series of operational measures to strengthen our capabilities. Looking forward, we believe the Chinese medical aesthetics industry is well on track for rapid growth, and we are committed to building So-Young as the most trustworthy medical aesthetics platform in China,” said Mr. Jin.

Mr. Min Yu, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young, commented, “We achieved strong financial results with substantially improved profitability. Thanks to our strong user growth and renowned brand name, the number of paying medical service providers on our platform grew by 31.2% year-over-year to 4,899. We also made great progress in developing more popular categories such as premium dental services. With solid growth as our basis, we will continuously deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB451.8 million (US$70.0 million), an increase of 37.7% from RMB328.2 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average revenue per paying medical service provider.

Information services revenues were RMB360.7 million (US$55.9 million), an increase of 53.8% from RMB234.5 million in the same period of 2020.





revenues were RMB360.7 million (US$55.9 million), an increase of 53.8% from RMB234.5 million in the same period of 2020. Reservation services revenues were RMB91.1 million (US$14.1 million), a decrease of 2.8% from RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB58.8 million (US$9.1 million), an increase of 15.9% from RMB50.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB3.8 million (US$0.6 million) during the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB6.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB335.4 million (US$51.9 million), an increase of 16.7% from RMB287.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB206.7 million (US$32.0 million), an increase of 11.6% from RMB185.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of marketing employees. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB1.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.





General and administrative expenses were RMB56.5 million (US$8.8 million), an increase of 13.3% from RMB49.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB7.2 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB14.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.





expenses were RMB56.5 million (US$8.8 million), an increase of 13.3% from RMB49.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB7.2 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB14.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Research and development expenses were RMB72.1 million (US$11.2 million), an increase of 37.9% from RMB52.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of research and development employees. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB3.6 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB6.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses was RMB11.1 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB2.8 million income tax expense in the same period of 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in taxable income.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB57.6 million (US$8.9 million), compared with a net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB73.7 million (US$11.4 million), compared with RMB30.1 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.54 (US$0.08) and RMB0.53 (US$0.08), respectively, compared with basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.02 and RMB0.02, respectively, in the same period of 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB2,262.5 million (US$350.4 million), compared with RMB2,676.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Recent Update

On September 10, 2021, the board of directors of the Company appointed Mr. Xuejian Li, the Company’s chief technology officer, as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB430 million (US$66.6 million) and RMB450 million (US$69.7 million), representing a 19.6% to 25.1% increase from the same period in 2020. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations and non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company’s core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company’s results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young’s strategies; So-Young’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young’s ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to So-Young’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,127,055 1,148,808 177,928 Restricted cash and term deposits 21,865 29,141 4,514 Trade receivables 52,871 85,796 13,289 Receivables from online payment platforms 16,182 10,125 1,568 Amounts due from related parties 7,764 2,384 369 Term deposits and short-term investments 1,527,088 1,084,587 167,981 Prepayment and other current assets 43,190 93,755 14,521 Total current assets 2,796,015 2,454,596 380,170 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 166,100 223,753 34,655 Intangible assets 60,029 56,838 8,803 Goodwill 48,500 49,183 7,617 Property and equipment, net 29,830 25,523 3,953 Deferred tax assets 55,520 55,520 8,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets 120,140 105,031 16,267 Other non-current assets 15,878 141,829 21,967 Total non-current assets 495,997 657,677 101,861 Total assets 3,292,012 3,112,273 482,031 Liabilities Current liabilities: Taxes payable 60,070 41,101 6,366 Contract liabilities 135,385 121,991 18,894 Salary and welfare payables 95,758 94,372 14,616 Amounts due to related parties 2,404 2,066 320 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 237,785 297,440 46,068 Operating lease liabilities-current 39,468 38,868 6,020 Total current liabilities 570,870 595,838 92,284 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-non current 93,044 80,141 12,412 Deferred tax liabilities 8,522 7,981 1,236 Total non-current liabilities 101,566 88,122 13,648 Total liabilities 672,436 683,960 105,932 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 23,205 20,642 3,197 Total mezzanine equity 23,205 20,642 3,197





SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

Shareholders’ equity: Treasury stock - (217,712 ) (33,719 ) Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021; 70,212,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 70,801,111 and 68,157,419 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021, respectively) 224 227 35 Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021) 37 37 6 Additional paid-in capital 2,892,268 2,927,874 453,470 Statutory reserves 10,562 10,562 1,636 Accumulated deficit (254,228 ) (241,631 ) (37,424 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,492 ) (71,686 ) (11,102 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,596,371 2,407,671 372,902 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 3,292,012 3,112,273 482,031



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Information services 234,512 360,714 55,867 360,524 638,547 98,898 Reservation services 93,708 91,131 14,115 150,250 172,943 26,786 Total revenues 328,220 451,845 69,982 510,774 811,490 125,684 Cost of revenues (50,744 ) (58,807 ) (9,108 ) (93,843 ) (111,161 ) (17,217 ) Gross profit 277,476 393,038 60,874 416,931 700,329 108,467 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (185,182 ) (206,730 ) (32,018 ) (294,299 ) (449,088 ) (69,555 ) General and administrative expenses (49,849 ) (56,494 ) (8,750 ) (83,804 ) (111,671 ) (17,296 ) Research and development expenses (52,325 ) (72,132 ) (11,172 ) (95,122 ) (141,935 ) (21,983 ) Total operating expenses (287,356 ) (335,356 ) (51,940 ) (473,225 ) (702,694 ) (108,834 ) (Loss)/income from operations (9,880 ) 57,682 8,934 (56,294 ) (2,365 ) (367 ) Other income/(expenses): Investment income 2,814 3,064 475 5,789 5,732 888 Interest income 11,785 4,771 739 25,377 10,771 1,668 Exchange (losses)/gains (27 ) 358 55 36 (4,353 ) (674 ) Share of (losses)/income of equity method investee (1,395 ) 54 8 (3,147 ) 133 21 Others, net 1,619 1,499 232 (7,026 ) 6,904 1,069 Income/(Loss) before tax 4,916 67,428 10,443 (35,265 ) 16,822 2,605 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (2,776 ) (11,122 ) (1,723 ) 1,522 (6,788 ) (1,051 ) Net income/(loss) 2,140 56,306 8,720 (33,743 ) 10,034 1,554 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 1,288 199 - 2,563 397 Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 2,140 57,594 8,919 (33,743 ) 12,597 1,951



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) per ordinary share Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic 0.03 0.70 0.11 (0.42 ) 0.15 0.02 Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted 0.03 0.69 0.11 (0.42 ) 0.15 0.02 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.02 0.54 0.08 (0.32 ) 0.12 0.02 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.02 0.53 0.08 (0.32 ) 0.12 0.02 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share, basic* 81,489,978 82,403,282 82,403,282 81,303,153 82,260,972 82,260,972 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share, diluted* 83,677,136 83,023,318 83,023,318 81,303,153 83,695,653 83,695,653 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues (5,986 ) (3,791 ) (587 ) (8,196 ) (8,124 ) (1,258 ) Sales and marketing expenses (1,583 ) (1,550 ) (240 ) (2,303 ) (3,844 ) (595 ) General and administrative expenses (14,198 ) (7,246 ) (1,122 ) (22,535 ) (14,414 ) (2,232 ) Research and development expenses (6,172 ) (3,564 ) (552 ) (9,167 ) (8,680 ) (1,344 )

* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.







SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ GAAP (loss)/income from operations (9,880 ) 57,682 8,934 (56,294 ) (2,365 ) (367 ) Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 27,939 16,151 2,501 42,201 35,062 5,429 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 18,059 73,833 11,435 (14,093 ) 32,697 5,062 GAAP Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 2,140 57,594 8,919 (33,743 ) 12,597 1,951 Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 27,939 16,151 2,501 42,201 35,062 5,429 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. 30,079 73,745 11,420 8,458 47,659 7,380

1 This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on June 30, 2021.

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.