The global IVD quality control market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3%

The rising focus on multi-analyte controls is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. The use of quality control products is, however, not mandatory for all clinical laboratories in many countries. The lack of regulations for these products is expected to adversely affect the market growth



The product & service segment holds the highest share of the total IVD quality control market during the forecast period.

Based on product & service, the IVD quality control market is segmented into quality control products, data management solutions, and quality assurance services.The quality control products segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2020.



The increasing number of accredited laboratories and mandates for the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market.



Serum based controls drive the growth of the quality control products segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the IVD quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and others. Serum/plasma-based controls are highly preferred by laboratories; this segment accounted for the largest share of the quality control products market in 2020. The greater uptake of serum/plasma-based quality controls among laboratories and the wide application areas of these controls for various IVD tests are driving the market growth



Molecular diagnostics segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market

Based on technology, the IVD quality control market is broadly segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies.The molecular diagnostics segment has the highest CAGR for the forecast period.



With the increased non-communicable disease burden, molecular diagnostic tests have been used in the field of oncology widely. Technological advancement in the field of molecular diagnostics is another driver for the growth of this industry.



Third-party controls accounted for the highest share for the IVD quality control market

Based on manufacturer, the IVD quality control market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. The third-party controls segment accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of third-party quality controls across the globe to verify the accuracy and reliability of tests



Based on end users, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the global IVD quality control market during the forecast period.

The key end users of IVD quality controls studied in this report include hospitals, clinical laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2020, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.



North America is expected to account for the highest share for players operating in the global IVD quality control market

Geographically, the global IVD quality control market studied in this report is divided into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market, followed by Europe.



The APAC region has the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market.The Asia Pacific is considered the most lucrative market for IVD quality controls, owing to the region’s large patient population and rising healthcare needs.



Market players are focusing on improving laboratory test quality in emerging APAC countries by working with local government bodies, agencies, and academic societies to offer external QC for standardizing laboratory testing procedures and ensure accuracy.



Key players in the IVD quality control Market

Some of the key players in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), LGC Limited (UK), and Abbott Laboratories (US). Other prominent payers in the market include Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SERO AS (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (US), Helena Laboratories Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Sun Diagnostics, LLC (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), ZeptoMetrix Corporation (US), Qnostics (UK), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Microbiologics (US), Microbix Biosystems (Canada), Streck, Inc. (US), Alpha-Tec Systems (US), Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc. (US), and Grifols, S.A. (Spain). These players aim to secure higher market shares through strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions.



