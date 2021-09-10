China Next Generation Sequencing Reproductive Health Testing Markets Report 2021 - Increasing Demand for ART Triggering Rapid Shift to NGS-based NIPT and PGT

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Next Generation Sequencing Markets for Reproductive Health Testing in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the market trends influencing the demand for NGS for reproductive health testing in China. The market segments by application include Carrier Testing, PGT, NIPT, and New-born testing. The report also includes an assessment of the global market trends wherever the insights can be useful to assess China market trends. It covers a detailed analysis of the leading market players and their response to the impact of COVID-19 to their business.

China was part of the Human Genome Project that was completed in 2001. Since then, there has been significant investments in the genomics field by the government as well as different market players. This has helped the country to maintain a critical mass of skilled manpower who could drive genomics research and its applications in the country.

Reproductive health testing is one of the major application segments for NGS, where the demand for genomic testing is growing at a fast pace during the past couple of decades. Genomic technologies such as PCR and microarrays have fundamentally changed the landscape of reproductive health testing.

Currently, the advent of NGS-based high throughput sequencing methods is changing the market landscape at an accelerated pace. Some of the key factors driving the acceptance of NGS in this market include improvements in affordability, ease of use, and data analysis capabilities. There has been a significant reduction in the cost of sequencing per base during the past five years, globally.

China has also witnessed a similar trend in the domestic market. In fact, the leading NGS players in China offer NGS products and services at highly competitive rates compared to their counterparts in developed countries. The government has played a critical role in this aspect, by introducing favourable government policies and offering financial support to market players. Another key factor is the relatively lower manpower costs available in the domestic market.

Automated NGS workflow solutions have played a major role in the adoption of NGS by clinics and hospitals. Integration of the sequencing process with automated sample preparation, library preparation and data analysis steps has helped laboratories to scale up their NGS services and offer them at reduced service fees. The advancement in data analysis solutions is another factor that has enabled adoption of NGS by IVF clinics and hospitals.

Significant challenges still exist for NGS platforms that limit their growth potentials in the reproductive health testing segment in China. For instance, the cost of NGS-based tests is still much higher compared to the cost for other genomic platforms. For the NGS testing service providers, the large capital investment required to develop NGS infrastructure is another challenge.

In addition to the initial costs associated with establishing NGS workflows, the laboratories need to budget for the high recurring costs of consumables as well. Significant investments are needed for hiring and retaining a skilled workforce as well, who are trained for conducting NGS operations effectively. The costs for maintaining large data storage and data analysis facilities can also increase the budget needed for NGS service providers for including NGS tests in their portfolio.

The demand for NGS-based PGT is expected to drive the overall demand for NGS-based reproductive health testing at a fast pace in China. NIPT is the largest market segment within, and its demand is expected to continue at a CAGR of over 20 percent. As the government has introduced relaxations on China's one-child policy, there has been a significant growth in the demand for IVF, which in turn is expected to positively influence the demand for NGS-based reproductive health testing.

Overall, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30 percent between 2021 and 2026. The growth is expected to continue across all the market segments as acceptance of NGS increase among the end-users and new diagnostics enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

NGS Workflow and Leading Products in the Market Library Preparation and Amplification Sequencing Data Analysis

Key Market Segments Carrier Screening Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) New-born Testing

Reproductive Health Testing: Commonly Used NGS Methods Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) WGS-based Reproductive Health Tests in China Large-Scale WGS Studies Relevant for Reproductive Health Testing in China Targeted Genome Sequencing and Resequencing Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Market Trends in China Influencing Adoption of NGS Market Drivers Technological Advancements Declining Costs Increasing Demand for ART triggering rapid shift to NGS-based NIPT and PGT Rising Investments in the New-born and Prenatal Testing Markets Collaborations and Partnerships in the Reproductive Health Diagnostics Segments Availability of NGS-based Reproductive Health Tests Market Restraints High Costs Compared to Alternative Genomic Platforms Lack of Effective Software Solutions for Data Management and Downstream Analysis NSG Data Management, Interpretation and Sharing: Ethical and Legal Issues Lack of Geneticists

Market Size and Growth Forecasts Table 8: The Market Size of NGS-based Reproductive Health Testing and Forecasts in China (USD, Million)



The IP Landscape

The Regulatory Landscape

Regulations and Expert Consensus on Genetic Testing in China

Regulatory Pathways Relevant for NGS-based Diagnostic Products

Genomic Material and Genomic Data Sharing Policy of China

Lab Developed Tests (LDTs)

Independent Clinical Laboratories (ICLs) offering NGS Services

Negative List

Government Initiatives Relevant for NGS-based Reproductive Health Testing Market Healthy China 2030 (HC 2030) Investments for Genome Databases

Influence of Government Regulations on the NGS Demand in Reproductive Health Testing market Regulations impacting New-born and Prenatal Testing Regulations impacting the demand for PGT



The Reimbursement Landscape

Social Health Insurance Schemes in China

Private Health Insurance

Prenatal Testing Insurance Coverage Status: China Vs Other Leading Markets

Products and Services Relevant to Reproductive Health Testing in China

Instruments

NGS Workflow Automation Products

Consumables and Accessories

Bioinformatics Tools for NGS Primary Data Analysis Secondary Data Analysis Tertiary Data Analysis Role of Cloud Computing Key Challenges of NGS Data Analysis Players High Costs PCR Amplification Bias Data Confidentiality Concerns Translation of Data into Actionable Insights Integration of Data for Comparison with Results Derived from Different Platforms NGS Data Analysis in China: Activities of Key Players NGS-based Reproductive Health Testing Service Providers in China



