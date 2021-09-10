The global nuclear medicine market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0%

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type, Application, Procedures - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04268637/?utm_source=GNW

However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



Therapeutic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis oftype, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic.The diagnostic segment accounted for a larger share of the market 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the non-invasiveness, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and early diagnosis.



Thyroid applications segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on application, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic applications.The SPECT applications is further segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans, and other SPECT applications.



The thyroid applications segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of thyroid disorders



North AmericaTo Witness Significant Growth From 2021 To 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. A large share of North America can be attributed to The large share can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 64%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 13% • By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40% • By Region: North America - 42%, Europe – 21%, APAC –26%, Rest of the World –11%

Some of the prominent players operating in the nuclear medicine include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), and NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa).



