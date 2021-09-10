Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market, 2030

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Focus on T-Cells, Tregs, Activated T-Cells, Virus-driven T-Cells & T-Cell Vaccines - Distribution by Type of T-Cell Therapy, Target Indications , Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the associated future potential. The report highlights efforts of both industry players and academic organizations.

In recent years, adoptive T-cell therapy (ACT) has emerged as a potent and viable type of therapeutic intervention, which is applicable to a variety of oncological and non-oncological indications.

Owing to its obvious benefits, which include high target specificity, customization potential and the ability to generate immunological memory, this form of therapy has garnered significant attention among drug developers, investors and consumers, alike. In fact, several of the initial variants of T-cell based pharmacological interventions, namely those based on chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), and antigen sensitized T-cell receptors (TCRs), are already approved and available in the market.

Lately, several novel types of T-cell therapies, such as T-cells, Tregs, activated T-cells, virus-driven T-cells and T-cell vaccines, have demonstrated therapeutic proof-of-concept and shown promise in the early stages of clinical research, as well. Much like their predecessors, these experimental treatment paradigms are also capable of selectively eradicating diseased cells from the body and are characterized by favorable side effect profiles.

At present, the novel T-cell immunotherapies pipeline features over 200 product candidates and is anticipated to grow in the foreseen future. Further, more than 35 such therapies, including Tab-cel (Atara Biotherapeutics), CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences), TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical), Viralym-M (AlloVir) and ALS001 (Coya Therapeutics), are already being evaluated in the advanced stages of development.

So far, more than 105 academic/research institutes, as well as over 50 industry players, across the world, have made notable contributions to this upcoming segment of the T-cell immunotherapies market.

Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade alone. It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth over USD 4 billion were made by VC firms/other strategic investors with interest in the healthcare domain. Driven by promising clinical trial data and lucrative funding, this niche, but emerging market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for novel T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of novel T-cell immunotherapies that are in the mid to late stages of development.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to novel T-cell immunotherapies?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which novel T-cell immunotherapies have been/are being developed?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

Which players have made significant investments in this domain?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapy Profiles

6. Clinical Trial Analysis

7. Partnerships And Collaborations

8. Funding And Investment Analysis

9. Case Study On Cell Therapy Manufacturing

10. Company Profiles

11. Case Study On Recent Developments In Treg Targetting Therapies

12. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

13. Concluding Remarks

14. Executive Insights

15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

