September 10, 2021, 13:00 EET

Approval of the prospectus by the Finnish Financial Supervision Authority and notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market



The Finnish Financial Supervision Authority has today approved a prospectus prepared by Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) as the initial issuer and Borgo AB (“Borgo”) as the subsequent issuer. Ålandsbanken has under the prospectus issued a SEK 5,500,000,000 Covered Bonds due 2026 (ISIN:SE0013360419) (the “Notes”) with terms and conditions allowing Notes to be transferred to Borgo at a later stage subject to the approval of Ålandsbanken and Borgo. Ålandsbanken has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the Notes to trading in a regulated market.

The prospectus including the final terms of the Notes are available at the Ålandsbanken’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505