US and EU Biotech Industry VC Investment Growth Opportunities

Capital flow has grown dramatically in biotech due to emergence of start-ups and small/midsize biotech having advanced techniques involved in next-generation therapies, such as immunotherapies and personalized medicines. In the biopharma sector, companies with platform technology for targeting multiple indications in early clinical and preclinical stages, such as Roviant Sciences, Curevac, and Sana Biotechnology saw the highest investments in 2020.This report reviews the significant drivers that will propel the VC investment in biotech and specifically CGT. It highlights the dynamics of the Chinese investors in the biotech VC landscape.Other discussions on the biotech VC investment trend include:

• The healthcare sector VC landscape in the US and EU from 2018 to 2020.

• Key trends in biopharma VC investment.

• Analysis of global biotech VC deals by modality from 2016 to H1 2021.

• Analysis of global biotech VC deals by therapeutic segment from 2016 to H1 2021.

• Analysis of global biotech VC deals by stage of clinical development from 2016 to H1 2021.

• A snapshot of the VC investment trend in the CGT segment.

• The key companies to watch in the CGT space.

• Key growth opportunities paving the way for future VC investment in the biotech industry.

Author: Surbhi Gupta

