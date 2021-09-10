Blue Chip Partners Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Chip Partners, a Farmington Hills, Michigan-based wealth management firm announced today that the company has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).

"The achievement of this milestone is a testament to our staff's dedication to outstanding client service and sound financial advice," stated Robert Steinberg, Blue Chip Partners Founder and CEO.

Founded in 2004, Blue Chip Partners has more than doubled its AUM in the last five years.

"In 2011, we had six employees and $138 million under management," Steinberg said. "Five years later, we were managing just short of $400 million. Today, with over $1 billion in assets under management and 21 employees, we anticipate continued growth into the future."

Steinberg added, "We are extremely proud of the credentials of our team, which includes six Certified Financial Planners™ professionals, three Chartered Financial Analysts, three Certified Public Accountants, and two attorneys. Having such a diverse level of expertise allows Blue Chip Partners to offer a professional level of wealth management few firms can match."

"Since our founding, creating highly personalized relationships between our clients and our firm has been a key priority," Steinberg explains. "With a dedicated focus on advising corporate executives, professionals nearing retirement, and high net-worth clients, our thorough understanding of our clients' personal goals enables us to provide valuable advice to our clients."

About Blue Chip Partners

Blue Chip Partners, Inc., is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Blue Chip Partners provides personalized financial planning and asset management services. Blue Chip Partners serves as a fiduciary to over 620 client relationships who collectively have over $1 billion in assets under management. Blue Chip Partners was named as a 2017, 2018, and 2020 Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser.

Blue Chip Partners' focus and commitment to managing the full scope of their clients' financial planning and investment management needs has enabled the firm to experience rapid growth. Please visit our website at www.bluechippartners.com for more information. Delegate Confidently ™ with Blue Chip Partners, an equal opportunity employer.

