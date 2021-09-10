Power your productivity and play with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in Canada at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and at major retail partners across Canada. First unveiled globally in May, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings the Fan Edition line to tablets for the first time, pairing fan-favourite features and bold style backed by the powerful Galaxy ecosystem.



"Inspired by features Galaxy users love, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE unlocks new possibilities for both work and play,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Whether you’re researching for an assignment, unleashing your inner artist, or taking a break in-between, we are proud to bring Canadians an innovative Galaxy tablet that elevates your productivity, creativity and entertainment experiences.”

Focus on Fan-Favourite Features

Guided by consumer input to create the best possible user experience, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings content to life in brilliant colour on the large 12.4-inch display. Elevated by Dolby Atmos surround sound with dual speakers tuned by AKG, the device delivers an immersive viewing experience.

Featuring a responsive design that feels closer to pen on paper1, the much-loved S Pen2 makes it easy to take handwritten notes, navigate files and apps, or unleash creativity with a host of supported apps. With Canva, design everything from marketing materials and presentations to social media posts – all in one place. Want to take your designs to the next level? Unlock beautiful content and time-saving tools with the included 30-day Canva Pro trial3. Users can explore their creative side further by creating remarkable illustrations, comics, and even animations with a 6-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint4.

These features are all powered by a long-lasting battery5 for worry-free studying and streaming on the go. When a recharge is needed, the fast-charging USB-C port makes getting back to work or play quick and convenient.

Productivity is Better with Play

Tackle schoolwork or lose yourself in hours of entertainment on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Thanks to the powerful Qualcomm SM7325 Octa-Core processor, you will enjoy lightning fast speed and super-smooth experiences6 regardless of what is on your to-do list. You'll also find plenty of internal storage — either 64GB or 128GB depending on the model7 — that can expand up to 1TB with a MicroSD card8. Thanks to the flexible storage options on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, you can keep all your favourite pictures, videos and apps handy for when you need them most without sacrificing any files.

When a task has you opening multiple tabs or applications all at once, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE handles it all with ease. With Multi-Active Window9, you can open up to three apps—all on a single screen. And with App Pair, you can save and quickly launch your favourite combination of apps at the same time in Multi-Active Window10.

When it’s time to chat with family, friends, or coworkers, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs a landscape-oriented front facing camera that automatically keeps you in the frame. It’s designed to give you a stunning headshot, so you’ll always look your best on video chat. You’ll sound your best, too, thanks to its 3-MIC solution that reduces surrounding noise. For those with a passion for photography, the camera also has new landscape and wide-angle lenses to help capture the perfect shot.

To get even more out of your tablet, add a Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover Keyboard11 for a protective cover that doubles as a convenient keyboard. With large key sizes for confident keystrokes, and an embedded holder for your S Pen, you can get the best of a PC experience and a touch-screen tablet all in one device.

When you’ve finished your to-do list or need a break, it’s easy to wind down on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can enjoy unlimited complimentary access to Samsung TV Plus12 and stream more than 160 channels including popular shows, movies and more. Galaxy users also enjoy access to a free trial of YouTube Premium13—putting hours of ad-free entertainment right at your fingertips.

Galaxy Ecosystem is Better Together

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE works seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices14—from your Galaxy smartphone to your Galaxy Buds—to help you make the most of your day. Users can instantly share files between Galaxy devices without missing a beat while hunting down the grocery list or that favourite dog photo. Jot notes down on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE and send them to your Galaxy Book with just a tap, or send messages and take calls from your tablet when your smartphone is out of reach. Plus, with Samsung Notes, your notes automatically sync across your smartphone or your tablet15 so you can easily pull them up, regardless of what device is on hand.

Transitioning between devices is also ultra-smooth with your Galaxy Buds. If you’re listening to music or watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE and need to take a call on your smartphone, your Galaxy Buds automatically switch over to your other device.

And when you want to upgrade your productivity or enjoy an even more immersive experience, pair your devices16 together for an extra screen. With Second screen, your Galaxy Tab S7 FE becomes an additional display alongside your PC, so you can get even more done.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink and Mystic Silver for $669.99 (our regular price) for the 64GB model and $759.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and at major retail partners across Canada.

For more information on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s7-fe-black-128gb-sm-t733nzkexac/

Purchase offers

Canadians who purchase and activate the Galaxy Tab S7 FE between September 10 and September 30, 2021 will receive $100.00 in Google Play Promotional Balance that can be used towards the purchase of their favorite apps, games, books, movies, TV shows and more.17

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Tab S7 FE device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver the best customer service experience to our valued customers. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 via Live Chat or by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your device. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/support for more information.

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door-to-Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair .

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca .





About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Product Specifications

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Display 12.4” 2560x1600 (WQXGA) TFT Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 (4x2.4GHz + 4x1.8GHz) Bearer Wi-Fi Only Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage / 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

microSD up to 1TB Camera 8MP AF + 5MP Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax),

Wi-Fi Direct, BT 5.2 GPS GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Dimension, Weight 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm, 610g Battery capacity 10,090mAh OS/Upgrade Android 11.0 / 3-times Samsung Services & Applications Samsung Notes, PENUP, Samsung DeX, Bixby, Game Launcher, SmartThings, Samsung Daily, CMC, etc. PC Sync Samsung Smart Switch Video Recording: FHD (1920x1080) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD (3840x2160) @ 30fps

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

1 Compared to previous S Pen

2 S Pen included with the tablet.

3 App availability may vary by country and region. Feature supports 100 languages. Additional cost will be charged after the free trial period of 30 days of Canva Pro. Available only to users who have not previously redeemed the Canva Pro free trial.

4 Preload supported in select markets. In other countries, Clip Studio Paint can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store, and is free for 6 months. Certain features may be restricted after the 6 free months of service. Paid subscription is available for additional use. Users are NOT asked for payment information prior to the free trial. After the free trial, user can choose to subscribe from: CSP PRO: $4.49/month or $24.99/annual, CSP EX: $8.99/month or $71.99/ annual (The free trial provides CSP EX.) Subscription plans: https://ec.clip-studio.com/en-us/application/plans?transitionSourceUrl=https://www.clipstudio.net/en/ Difference between PRO and EX is that EX unlocks extra tools such as 2D/3D

conversion and multi-page management for online/offline publishing. Differences between PRO and EX: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/promotion/upgrade/

5 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

6 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. Expandable up to 1TB (sold separately).

7 User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

8 MicroSD card sold separately.

9 Certain applications may not support Multi Active Window.

10 Certain applications may not support Multi Active Window.

11 Book Cover Keyboard sold separately.

12 Available for free on 2017-2021 Samsung Smart TVs and select Galaxy mobile and tablet devices. Internet required to stream. Initial download required for Galaxy devices.

13 With eligible purchase. New users only (no past trial of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music). Redeem in the YouTube application on eligible devices between January 14, 2021, and April 5, 2022, at 11:59 pm PST. Form of payment required. $11.99/month after trial billed on a recurring monthly basis. Cancel anytime. No refunds for partial billing periods. Full terms: https://www.youtube.com/ premium/restrictions.

14 Galaxy products sold separately.

15 Galaxy products sold separately.

16 Galaxy products sold separately.

17 Either (i) preorder from September 1 – 9, 2021 and complete your purchase by September 30, 2021, or (ii) purchase from September 10 – 30, 2021 (together, the “Offer Period”), the Samsung Galaxy TAB S7 FE (Model SM-T733NLGAXAC, SM-T733NZKAXAC, SM-T733NZSAXAC, SM-T733NZPIXAC - regular price $669.99, SM-T733NZKEXAC - regular price $759.99, SM-T733NZKYXAC - regular price $799.99)(each, an eligible Galaxy device”) from one of the channels set out below and receive two (2) Google Play Promotional Balances, with each Google Play Promotional Balance valued at $50 each (for a total value of $100) upon completion of your device purchase. The Google Play Promotional Balance must be downloaded through Samsung Members App by October 30, 2021. The Google Play Promotional Balance must be added to your account in Google Play Store by August 31st, 2022. Any unspent credit balance will expire on August 31, 2023. This offer is limited to the first 4,000 participants. Offer available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come, first serve basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. Google Play Promotional Balance has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferable. Limit of one offer per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and at samsung.com/ca are eligible for this offer. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the offer without notice.

