European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market Report 2021-2025 - Key Players are IKEA, Steinhoff International, JYSK, Bassett, and Roche Bobois

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European homeware and home furnishings market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2019, in 2020, the market declined due to COVID-19 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The homeware and home furnishings market is expected to increase due to the increasing influence of social media, growing disposable income, rising penetration of e-commerce, growing urbanization, increase in construction activities and increasing millennials and Gen-Z population. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as volatility in the prices of raw material and high degree of completion.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the European homeware and home furnishings market. It negatively affected the market in 1st and 2nd quarter but the market picked up in 3rd and 4th quarter.

European homeware and home furnishings market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the homeware and home furnishings market are IKEA, Steinhoff International Holdings, JYSK, Bassett and Roche Bobois group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Report Scope

This report provides an in depth analysis of the European homeware and home furnishings market by value, by product, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of European homeware and home furnishings market, including the following regions: Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the homeware and home furnishings market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall homeware and home furnishings market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Company Coverage

IKEA

Steinhoff International Holdings

JYSK

Bassett

Roche Bobois

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Furniture: Overview

2.2 Furniture Production Process: Overview

2.3 Categories of Furniture

2.4 Homeware: Overview

2.5 Home Furnishings: Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Homeware and Home Furnishings Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Value

4. European Market Analysis

4.1 European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Value

4.1.2 European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Region (Western Europe and Eastern Europe

4.1.3 European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Segment (Homeware and Home Furnishings)

4.2 European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 European Homeware Market by Value

4.2.2 European Home Furnishings Market by Value

4.2.3 European Home Furnishings Market by Product (Home Furniture, Floor Coverings and Wall Decor and Home Textile)

4.3 European Home Furnishings Market: Product Analysis

4.3.1 European Home Furniture Market by Value

4.3.2 European Floor Coverings and Wall Decor Market by Value

4.3.3 European Home Textile Market by Value

5. European Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Western Europe Homeware and Home Furnishings Market: An Analysis

5.1.1 Western Europe Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Value

5.1.2 Western Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Region (Germany, United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, Spain and rest of Western Europe)

5.2 Eastern Europe Homeware and Home Furnishings Market: An Analysis

5.2.1 Eastern Europe Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Value

5.2.2 Eastern Europe Homeware and Home Furnishings Market by Region (Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe)

6. Impact of COVID-19

6.1 COVID-19 Impact on Homeware and Home Furnishings Market

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Retail Sales

6.3 COVID-19 Impact on Imports and Exports

6.4 COVID-19 Impact on New Orders in the Furniture Industry

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Influence of Social Media

7.1.2 Growing Disposable Income

7.1.3 Rising Penetration of E-Commerce

7.1.4 Growing Urbanization

7.1.5 Increase in Construction Activities

7.1.6 Increasing Millennials and Gen-Z Population

7.2 Challenges

7.2.1 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Material

7.2.2High Degree of Competition

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Environment Friendly Furnishings

7.3.2 Growing Popularity for Smart Home furniture

7.3.3 Partnership among Major Players

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 European Homeware and Home Furnishings Market Players: A Financial Comparison

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Business Overview

9.2 Financial Overview

9.3 Business Strategy

