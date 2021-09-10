Creative Chat USB: Ideal Work from Home Audio Companion

Milpitas, California, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of the Creative Chat USB, a convenient USB-C on-ear headset that is fit for all-day audio enjoyment and works even better for conference calls. The latest headset comes with a built-in noise-cancelling boom mic and swivel-to-mute function along with SmartComms Kit’s auto-mute and two-way noise cancellation features that make online calls a breeze for users. From webinar presentations to conference calls, the Creative Chat USB offers quality audio and effective noise-cancelling capabilities that works to prioritize voice pickup over unwanted background noises, so users can truly focus on what matters most, the conversation.

Built with a pair of 40 mm Neodymium drivers, the Creative Chat USB has been intricately designed to deliver excellent audio performance that precedes its price by offering a much bigger audio bang for the buck. So, be it for work calls or entertainment, users can expect nothing but high-quality and crystal-clear audio playback all day.

The Creative Chat USB is also easy to set up with convenient compatibility across various popular conference apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Coupled with nifty smart features and improved call quality, the Creative Chat USB has all the makings of the perfect audio companion for any online calls.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Chat USB is attractively priced at US$49.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/chatusb .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

# # #

