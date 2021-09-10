Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports 2021 Q2 Results With Net Income of $0.08 Per Share Representing 300% Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth and 167% Year-Over-Year Growth

Total revenue of $11.6 million, including net gain on investments of $11.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021





Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic share





As at July 31, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value (NAV) were $51.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $10.9 million, representing an approximate 27% increase. Given the nature of Aberdeen’s operations, there is currently no difference between “shareholder equity” and “net asset value” for Aberdeen





Investments in clean energy and zero-carbon technologies drove significant value during the first half of 2021, accounting for an approximately $11.9 million gain on investment, affirming the focus and effectiveness of management’s clean energy investment strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F:A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic share on total revenue of $11.6 million. Revenue was comprised of $11.5 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income. For the three months ending July 31, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.03 per basic share on total revenue of $3.7 million ($3.6 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income and advisory fees). Quarterly performance represents a 300% increase in net income per share over the quarter ended April 30, 2021 and a 167% increase in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $14.2 million or $0.10 per basic share on total revenue of $15.6 million. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $4.6 million or $0.05 per basic share on total revenue of $5.5 million. Performance for the first half of 2021 represents a 100% increase in net income per share over the first half of 2020.

The Company’s investment portfolio gains for the first half of the year were generated by significant contributions from clean energy investments in novel hydrogen and ammonia production technologies, AES-100 Inc. and AmmPower Corp., with the former seeing an $11 million increase in fair market value due to the acquisition of a significant non-controlling stake by a strategic investor. Portfolio investee, Flora Growth Corp., also made a marked contribution to earnings as shares saw considerable appreciation in trading on the NASDAQ.

“We’re very pleased with the continued strength of our portfolio, particularly our investment in AES-100 and the interest it has garnered from other clean energy-focused investors. We had a tremendous quarter that reflects the growth potential of our investments as well as the work that has gone into increasing our exposure to the energy transition. The global shift that we are seeing towards low-carbon solutions is still in its infancy and we are positioning to capitalize on compelling opportunities as they arise,” said Chris Younger, CEO of Aberdeen International.

The Company continues to focus on the transition to an economy fuelled by clean energy, seeking attractive investment opportunities and strategic partners that can drive ever greater portfolio value.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger

Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

Chris.Younger@ABERDEENINTERNATIONAL.CA

(416) 861-1685

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the investment portfolio of the Company; the renewable energies sector; investment strategy of the Company and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and renewable energy sector and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green/. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.