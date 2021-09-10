B21 partners with Yield Guild Games to create Limited Edition Crypto Cards for their early supporters

Gibraltar, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B21, a global crypto investment platform today announced a partnership with Yield Guild Games (YGG), a decentralized gaming startup to give crypto cards exclusively to YGG Founder’s Coin owners.



The YGG Founders’ Coin are 300 exclusive NFTs which were given to the earliest supporters of the project. According to Gabby Dizon, co-founder of YGG, “The mission of YGG is simple, to onboard millions of players from around the world into the “play-to-earn” revolution.”

B21 supports YGG in their vision of becoming the gateway to the metaverse and wanted to reward the early supporters with a FREE Crypto Credit Card! B21 airdropped 300 Founder’s Card NFTs on Polygon chain, to these early supporters which can be redeemed against a special YGG Founder’s Card. We chose Polygon network for the airdrop to give a smooth experience to the users.

These founder cards are secured credit cards that allow users to cash-out their crypto on their everyday spends and subscribe to services like Netflix, Spotify, etc.



"I've been personally using the B21 crypto card for the last couple of weeks and have been very impressed at how I can spend crypto. We are excited to partner with B21 for giving Founder’s Card so our community can spend their Crypto without any hassle across the world. The YGG Founder’s Card is just the first step for us to provide utility and cool airdrops to the Founder's Coins holders", Gabby Dizon, co-founder of Yield Guild Games.

Being the ONLY card provider in the Asian market, B21 has witnessed huge demand for their crypto cards. B21 creates a frictionless user experience by enabling users to top-up their card directly from their B21 account. It's as simple as transferring crypto from one wallet to another.

Speaking about the partnership, Nitin Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of B21, said,

“The gaming audience constitutes a large part of the crypto ecosystem and is more enthusiastic to adopt cryptos. With this partnership, we want to give this community an easy way to spend their cryptos. The YGG team has built a great product and this is a testament to them being backed by one of the major investors. We support their community completely and believe this partnership is just the beginning of something great for our communities.”

About YGG:

YGG is a play-to-earn gaming guild, bringing players together to earn via blockchain-based economies. The decentralized gaming startup recently raised $4.6 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to expand the play-to-earn gaming and its community of gamers.



About B21:

B21 is a mobile-first platform that provides an easy way to invest, earn, and spend crypto. Using the B21 platform, it is simple to create your personal portfolio of cryptos and stake with just a few clicks. With a variety of features and options to expand on the possibilities available through cryptocurrency usage, B21 is working on setting a new standard for investing, earning, and spending cryptocurrencies.

