European Used Car Market Report 2021 Featuring Arnold Clark Automobiles, Lookers, Pendragon, & Emil Frey Group

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Used Car Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the European used car market by value, by volume, by sales channel, by sourcing type, by type, by car age, by region.

The used car market is expected to increase due to rising disposable income, increase in urban population, rising online sales of used cars, growing total population, growing benefits of used car over new car, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, difficulty in financing of used car, lack of standardization and unorganized regulations, etc.

The European used car market is fragmented and controlled by franchised and non-franchised legacy car dealers. The key players of the European used car market are Arnold Clark Automobiles limited, Lookers PLC, Pendragon PLC and Emil Frey Group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The major benefits of used car include cost-friendly, better for the environment, easily upgradable, slower depreciation, cheaper insurance costs, facilitates affordability, and no registration cost.

The used car market can be segmented on the basis of type (Pre-owned and Pre-registered); sales channel (Online and Offline); car age (Younger or Less than 8 Years and Others or More than Years); and by sourcing type (B2C and C2C).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall European used car market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Country Coverage

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Italy

Belgium

Company Coverage

Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

Lookers PLC

Pendragon PLC

Emil Frey Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Used Car: An Overview

2.1.1 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Used Car

2.1.2 Benefits of Used Car

2.2 Used Car Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Used Car Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Used Car Segmentation by Sales Channel

2.2.3 Used Car Segmentation by Car Age

2.2.4 Used Car Segmentation by Sourcing Type

2.3 Online Used Car: An Overview

2.3.1 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Online Used Car

2.3.2 Benefits of Buying Used Cars Online

3. European Market Analysis

3.1 European Used Car Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 European Used Car Market By Value

3.1.2 European Used Car Market By Sourcing Type (Business-to-Customer or B2C and Customer-to-Customer or C2C)

3.1.3 European Used Car Market By Sales Channel (Online and Offline)

3.2 European Used Car Market: Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.1 European Offline Used Car Market by Value

3.2.2 European Online Used Car Market by Value

3.3 European Younger Used Car Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 European Younger Used Car Market by Value

3.3.2 European Younger Used Car Market by Volume

3.3.3 European Younger Used Car Market By Type (Pre-Owned and Pre-Registered)

3.3.4 European Younger Used Car Market By Region (United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Rest of Europe)

3.3.5 European Younger Used Car Market Volume By Sales Channel (Offline and Online)

3.3.6 European Younger Used Car Market Volume by Sourcing Type (Business-to-Customer or B2C and Customer-to-Customer or C2C)

3.4 European Younger Used Car Market: Type Analysis

3.4.1 European Pre-Owned Younger Used Car Market By Value

3.4.2 European Pre-Registered Younger Used Car Market By Value

3.5 European Younger Used Car Market: Sales Channel Analysis

3.5.1 European Online Younger Used Car Market By Volume

3.5.2 European Offline Younger Used Car Market By Volume

4. European Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Younger Used Car Market by Value

4.2 Younger Used Car Market by Type (Pre-Owned and Pre-Registered)

4.3 Pre-Owned Younger Used Car Market By Value

4.4 Pre-Registered Younger Used Car Market By Value

4.5 Younger Used Car Market By Sales Channel (Offline and Online)

4.6 Offline Younger Used Car Market By Value

4.7 Online Younger Used Car Market By Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Used Car Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Used Car Market

5.1.3 Post COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

6.1.2 Increase in Urban Population

6.1.3 Rising Online Sales of Used Cars

6.1.4 Growing Total Population

6.1.5 Growing Benefits of Used Cars Over New Cars

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 Difficulty in Financing of Used Car

6.2.3 Lack of Standardization and Unorganized Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

6.3.2 Demand For Car Sharing Services

6.3.3 Use of Dealership Management System

6.3.4 Use of Big Data Analysis

6.3.5 Growing Demand for Luxury Used Cars

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Used Car Market Players: Key Comparison

7.2 European Used Car Market Players by Sales CAGR

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2gc93