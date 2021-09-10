Siempre Tequila Signs New Distribution Deal in Colorado

TEQUILA, Mexico, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siempre Spirits Limited announced today that it has signed a new agreement for its flagship product; Siempre Tequila, with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) for distribution in Colorado, effective just a few weeks ago, the brand has already penetrated the market with over 500 PODs and is growing rapidly in the State. Siempre's current US distribution footprint also includes California, Connecticut, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nevada, Nebraska, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and New Hampshire. Internationally they are available across Canada, Ireland, and Indonesia.

Stubbornly traditional, made using a unique combination of both blue weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco and the Valley of Tequila, mineral-rich volcanic spring water, and age-old finishing techniques, Siempre Tequila is available as a Plata (unaged), Reposado, and Añejo tequila alongside other specialty releases coming later in 2021.

Alex Lacroix, CEO & Co-founder, said, "On behalf of our entire team at Siempre Spirits, we are excited to partner with RNDC in Colorado. Like us, they are a family business and share the same values in building brands together. They understand the importance of mutual respect, especially with the retailers, operators, and consumers, who bring our brand to life. We are excited to share our tequila with their client base and we are honored to expand Siempre Tequila into this new market with our RNDC partners this year."

About Alex Lacroix & Monica Sanita | Monica Sanita's (Co-Founder & CEO, Siempre Spirits Ltd) and Alex Lacroix's (Co-Founder & President, Siempre Spirits Ltd) journey started in Toronto, Canada, when they met in college. A few years later, they were both working jobs at Advertising Agencies and working crazy hours. To make a long story short, they fell in love, quit their jobs, and started making tequila. It's said that tequila runs in Monica's blood because of her Mexican heritage and that tequila runs through Alex's bloodstream because he was a tequila fan for a long time before co-founding Siempre Tequila. The inspiration behind the brand comes from Monica's grandmother and great-grandmother, who used to make Mezcal for the family to sip during family gatherings. To quote Alex & Monica; ''we risked it all, and it was worth it!''.

About Siempre Tequila | "No celebrity required" are words this brand stands by. With features in Rolling Stone Magazine, TMZ, Forbes Magazine, and other major media appearances, our Award-winning, 100% agave tequila is handcrafted using mineral-rich volcanic spring water. High-quality ingredients and distillation methods produce complex aromas and flavors, with a finishing technique that makes Siempre exceptionally smooth, naturally sweet, and perfect for sipping. Siempre's structure is feminine meets masculine with a bright, optimistic colorway, and joyful blending that is almost aggressively different from most other tequila brands that tend towards the serious and austere. The illustration style is a blend of traditional Mexican patterns and contemporary tattoo culture. Overall the effect is one of joyful rule-breaking and rebellion.

