Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Reach $286.4 Million by 2027

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032470/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.7% over the period 2020-2027. Level 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$119.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Level 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
- The Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- ChargePoint, Inc.
- ClipperCreek, Inc.
- Enel X
- EV Meter
- EVBox
- Greenlots
- Innogy
- IONITY
- Power Hero
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032470/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Level 1 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Level 1 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Level 2 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Level 2 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 33: France Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: UK Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric
Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and
Level 2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Application -
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and
Level 2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Application -
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and
Level 2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Application -
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer
Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032470/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________