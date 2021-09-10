Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Reach $286.4 Million by 2027

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032470/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.7% over the period 2020-2027. Level 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$119.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Level 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR

- The Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AeroVironment, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Enel X

EV Meter

EVBox

Greenlots

Innogy

IONITY

Power Hero







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Level 1 by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Level 1 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Level 2 by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Level 2 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: France Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: UK Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and Level 2 -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer Electric

Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and

Level 2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Application -

Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and

Level 2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Application -

Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Level 1 and

Level 2 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Level 1 and Level 2 for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging by Application -

Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-To-Peer

Electric Vehicle Charging by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

