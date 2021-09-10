Small Pharma to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

- H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

- Maxim Group and M-Vest, Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, will be presenting at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Maxim Group and M-Vest Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference.

Details for the following presentation and panel sessions are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright, 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Pre-recorded Corporate Presentation Time: 7:00 A.M. ET

Institutional investor sign up: Registration link Maxim Group and M-Vest, Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference

Date: September 22, 2021

Panel Session Times: 1:00 P.M. ET “The Second Generation- Beyond Psilocybin and MDMA: LSD, DMT, Ibogaine, and more – a look beyond the first wave of psychedelic compounds” 2:00 P.M. ET “Depression: Spravato opened the door, what comes next?” Institutional investor sign up: Registration link

The conference and panel sessions are for institutional investors only. If you are an institutional investor interested in participating in either of the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the management team, please contact your respective representative with each conference organizer.



About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

Peter Rands

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk / smallpharma@seven-communications.com

Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118

Investor Relations Contact

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.