Brooge Energy Announces Dates for First Half 2021 Results and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, in the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (the “UAE”), today announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, September 13, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Following management’s prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session to address any queries investors have regarding the Company’s reported results.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. UAE Dial-in Numbers: U.S.: 1-877-425-9470 International: 1-201-389-0878 UAE: 800 035 703 290 Instructions: Request the “Brooge Energy Call” or Conference ID: 13723052 Live Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146516

A dial-in replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 22, 2021. To access the replay, dial +1 844-512-2921 (United States) or +1 412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 13723052

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all its business and operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz in the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, including all information relating to matters that are not historical facts that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals to open the Phase II storage facility, if received at all, as well as other risks described in public reports filed by Brooge Energy with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Brooge Energy’s Annual Report on Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on April 5, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 20-F/A filed with the SEC on April 6, 2021. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Brooge Energy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.