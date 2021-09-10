Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn to Speak at Taglich Brothers Annual Investment Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that the company would present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference at the TWA Hotel at JFK in New York on September 13th at 3:15 pm ET.



"The Taglich Brothers Investment Conference is an excellent venue for Bridgeline to meet investors and share its recent success in growing sales and achieving profitability," said Mr. Kahn. "With COVID-19, many investor conferences canceled, and we're happy to see the Taglich team put in the effort to make this important event happen."

Bridgeline recently announced its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 with 31% revenue growth with the guidance of 20% growth for its Fourth Quarter and a strong cash position.

The Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference will take place on September 13th.

You can register to join the presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/42739

Bridgeline’s investor presentation deck can be found at https://www.bridgeline.com/investor-relations

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

