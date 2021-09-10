Akari Therapeutics to Present Its Phase III Plans for Nomacopan in Patients with Bullous Pemphigoid at the 2021 International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF) Scientific Symposium

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announced that Miles Nunn, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Akari Therapeutics, and Sanjeev Khindri, M.D., Medical Director of Akari Therapeutics, will present a poster outlining the design of the Company’s Phase III planned pivotal study of nomacopan in patients with moderate to severe bullous pemphigoid (BP) at the 2021 International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF) Scientific Symposium.



The IPPF’s main focus is to improve the quality of life for all those affected by pemphigus and pemphigoid through early diagnosis and support alongside an active patient outreach program. The 2021 IPPF Scientific Symposium will bring together clinical and scientific experts in the field of autoimmune bullous disorders.

“There remains a critical unmet medical need for new therapies for BP patients, with current treatments limited by significant side effects and relapses,” said Dr. Khindri. “With clear evidence for the role of both complement and LTB4 in BP, nomacopan as a first-in-class biological dual inhibitor offers a potential novel targeted therapy for BP.”

The aim of the ARREST-BP Phase III trial is to assess the safety of nomacopan in BP patients, and to test nomacopan’s ability to rapidly control the symptoms of BP and reduce exposure to systemic steroids to potentially decrease steroid related morbidity and mortality.

Details of Akari’s presentation are as follows:

Event: The 2021 IPPF Scientific Symposium Poster Date/Time: September 20, 2021; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. BST) Poster Title: ARREST-BP: A Randomised Placebo Controlled Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Nomacopan Therapy in Bullous Pemphigoid Patients Receiving Adjunct Oral Corticosteroid

To access the abstract discussion session, register directly for the IPPF conference here: https://web.cvent.com/event/81fd8132-20ce-452b-afdc-e34ba6fefbd3/summary

The poster will be made available in the Presentations section of the Akari corporate website at http://investor.akaritx.com/news-and-events/presentations following its presentation.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, Nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Nomacopan is currently being clinically evaluated in four areas: bullous pemphigoid (BP), thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), as well as programs in the eye and lung.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

