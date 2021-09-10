Simply Better Brands Corp. continues to expand its U.S.-based distribution of TRUBAR™ into Costco

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) announced their newest retail expansion into Costco. Their plant-based protein bar, TRUBAR, introduces a first-of-its-kind food category, where delicious, dessert-inspired flavor meets clean and simple ingredients. TRUBARs will be available for a limited time in Costco Southeast Clubs, located in GA, TN, NC, SC, FL, MS and AL in the United States. Costco will be carrying a dual pack "Oh Oh Cookie Dough" and "Daydreaming About Donuts" flavors.

“The entry into Costco builds upon our broad distribution at other U.S.-based strategic retailers like Amazon, Target, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme and Walgreen’s,” said CEO at Simply Better Brands, Kathy Casey. “It is a proof point on our mission to acquire and build innovative, nascent wellness brands focusing on the Millennial and Gen Z cohorts.”

Obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious, TRUBARs have tapped into an entirely new space, which they’re coining as Indulgent Nutrition™. “For so long consumers endured the reality that most snacks either taste good, yet use unrecognizable ingredients, or they use clean ingredients—and taste like cardboard,” said Co-Founder and CEO at TRU Brands Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), Erica Groussman. “One of my big goals when bringing TRUBARs into emerging markets is to simplify the shopping experience, making it easier for those who aim to eat better but aren’t willing to sacrifice taste Gen Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and active lifestyle space.”

Building upon the success of the initial TRUBAR offering, TRU Brands Inc. plans to extend its flavor options and enter other consumer-centric subcategories.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

