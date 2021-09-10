English Danish

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

10. September 2021

Announcement No. 13/2021

Financial Calendar 2022 for The BANK of Greenland





Annual Report 2021



02 March 2022



Annual general meeting in Nuuk



29 March 2022



Interim Report – First Quarter 2022



10 May 2022



Interim Report – First Half 2022



17 August 2022



Interim Report – First Nine Months 2022



02 November 2022

Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl



Best Regards

The BANK of Greenland



Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802

Attachment