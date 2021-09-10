To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
10. September 2021
Announcement No. 13/2021
Financial Calendar 2022 for The BANK of Greenland
Annual Report 2021
02 March 2022
Annual general meeting in Nuuk
29 March 2022
Interim Report – First Quarter 2022
10 May 2022
Interim Report – First Half 2022
17 August 2022
Interim Report – First Nine Months 2022
02 November 2022
Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland
Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802
