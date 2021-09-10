Financial Calendar 2022 for The BANK of Greenland

| Source: Grønlandsbanken A/S Grønlandsbanken A/S

Nuuk, GREENLAND

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

10. September 2021 

Announcement No. 13/2021

Financial Calendar 2022 for The BANK of Greenland

 

Annual Report 2021		 

02 March 2022
 

Annual general meeting in Nuuk		 

29 March 2022
 

Interim Report – First Quarter 2022		 

10 May 2022
 

Interim Report – First Half 2022		 

17 August 2022
 

Interim Report – First Nine Months 2022		 

02 November 2022

Immediately after the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl
  
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland
  
Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802

Attachment


Attachments

13.Finanskalender 2022_ENG