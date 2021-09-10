Field Trip Health Ltd. to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in September

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit, the Maxim Group Mental Health Conference and the Cantor Virtual Global Health Conference in September 2021.



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: September 13th-15th 2021

Field Trip’s Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Del Moral, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Fireside Chat will be pre-recorded and will be accessible to those registered for the conference from Monday, September 13th at 7:00am Eastern Time through Wednesday, September 15th 2021.

Additionally, the Field Trip management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings for the duration of the conference. To schedule a meeting or to request further information on the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com .

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit: September 21st-23rd 2021

Field Trip’s Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Del Moral, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit at 2:55pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 21st 2021.

The presentation will be webcast and available through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/ftrp/2808276.

A recording of the presentation will be accessible on the Field Trip website for 90 days in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

To request a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Field Trip management team, or for further information on the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com .

Maxim Group Advances in Mental Health Conference: September 22nd 2021

Field Trip’s Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Del Moral, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will participate in Maxim Group’s Advances in Mental Health Conference, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 22nd 2021. As part of the “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space” virtual panel series, Field Trip will participate in the Next-Gen Novel Chemical Entities and the Clinics and Commercialization panels.

For more information about the conference, or to request a one-on-one meeting with Field Trip management, please contact your Maxim Group representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com .

Cantor Virtual Global Health Conference: September 27th-30th 2021



Field Trip’s Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Ronan Levy, and Field Trip’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Nathan Bryson, will present at the Cantor Virtual Global Health Conference at 9:20am Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 29th 2021.

The presentation will be webcast and available through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/ftrp/2105880 .

A recording of the presentation will be accessible on the Field Trip website for 180 days in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

The Field Trip management team will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, or to request more information, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at fieldtripIR@kcsa.com .

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

Media contacts:

Rachel Moskowitz

Autumn Communications

202-276-7881

press@fieldtriphealth.com

Nick Opich / McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1206 / 347-487-6197

press@fieldtriphealth.com

Investor contacts:

Kathleen Heaney / Tim Regan

KCSA Strategic Communications

fieldtripIR@kcsa.com .

SOURCE Field Trip Health Ltd.