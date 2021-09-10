Betterbrand's Retail Migration Begins at Earthbar

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past fifty years, Earthbar® has cemented itself as the preeminent Health and Wellness retailer in Southern California. Consumers can now find an array of BetterbrandTM need-state-focused supplements in select Earthbar locations. Chain-wide expansion is planned to take place throughout the fall.

"Personal empowerment over one's health and well-being are central to the mission of both Earthbar and Betterbrand, making their products a perfect fit for us. We believe in what Betterbrand is doing and how they are doing it, and we are excited to partner with them," commented Earthbar Executive Chairman, Bob Lustig.

Pharmacist and Doctor formulated, Betterbrand creates specific formulas to target need-states including Lung and Respiratory Health, Mental Acuity and Focus, and Over-Indulgence, "Hang-Xiety." Additional new products including innovative line extensions are set to launch in Q1, 2022. Betterbrand products are GMP Registered and composed of GRAS and 21 CFR listed ingredients.

Betterbrand Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, states "We create science-backed products which are safe and highly effective. Ordinary need-state pointed supplements weren't cutting it, so we made them better. Our products offer rapid onset with enhanced bioavailability that renders our products to be consistent and repeatable in terms of delivering the desired and expected results to the consumer. For these reasons, we view Earthbar as the perfect launch-partner for our migration into traditional retail."

In addition to offering best in class formulations, Betterbrand seeks to elevate the overall consumer experience. To do so, they offer full transparency across their operations via their partnership with HealthLoq®, offering the public full operational exposure, including the growing and harvesting of raw materials and extraction and manufacturing processes, by simply scanning on-pack product barcodes with a smartphone. Additionally, each product is analyzed and tested by Eurofins Scientific®, with Certificates of Analysis being publicly available and housed on Betterbrand's website.

Chief Business Officer, Jason Dorfman feels that education and transparency across the supplement landscape is lacking and very much desired by retailers and consumers alike. Mr. Dorfman adds, "Disruption through simplicity. At Betterbrand, our mission is to keep things simple and bring a fully transparent approach to the space. We offer our customers and retail partners full access and exposure to everything we produce. We hold the public's collective trust in the highest regard as it is at the center point of all we strive to accomplish."

While Betterbrand's prime focus is on their consumer's health and wellness and product education through transparency, Corporate Citizenship is also at the center of Betterbrand's culture. Proud members of 1% for the Planet®, Betterbrand donates 1% of annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on the environment. Their bottles are easily recycled via their use of PETE 1 and aluminum bottle componentry. Additionally, Betterbrand has eliminated the use of all secondary and external packaging.

To experience the Betterbrand product offering - visit Earthbar, earthbar.com, or find them on Amazon or at trybetterbrand.com

About Betterbrand

Founded in 2019, Betterbrand aims for "better living through science" and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product developed is reviewed by medical doctors in their internal Medical Advisory Committee and tested by Eurofins Scientific. Betterbrand offers premium products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.trybetterbrand.com . You may also reach Betterbrand via hello@trybetterbrand.com and toll-free at 877-851-8979.

About Earthbar

Founded in 1971, Earthbar® is a holistic healthy supply company - offering a better way of being through nutrition tailored to individual needs. For more information visit www.earthbar.com .

Related Files

BB PR .pdf

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment