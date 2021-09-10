On the Rise: Baking Industry Careers Virtual Job Fair

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans enjoy baked goods every day. Behind that bagel, cookie, or piece of toast are nearly 800,000 people who work for the commercial baking companies producing those delicious products. Those companies are offering thousands of new career opportunities across the country. To help people looking for a new career learn more about this industry, Baking Works, the baking industry's careers site created by the American Bakers Association (ABA), is hosting a free Virtual Career Fair on September 28-29, 2021, from 2 pm - 4 pm EDT.

While the baking industry is hiring nationwide, this career fair will feature companies looking for new employees in California, Kansas City, Massachusetts, and Maryland. The virtual event will give people with or without previous experience a chance to speak directly to hiring managers.

"The baking industry companies hiring at this career fair are large scale manufacturing operations offering a wide variety of opportunities to interested candidates," said Christina Donnelly, the Director of Baking Works. "We encourage anyone looking to start a new career or take their skills to the next level to attend this virtual meet-and-greet and discover firsthand the positions waiting for them in this incredible community."

More than 7,800 jobs are available for all skill sets, including equipment maintenance, engineering, production, sales, distribution, food safety, and more. Candidates can explore available positions at www.BakingWorks.org.

"The flexible format of the Virtual Career Fair allows participants to schedule one-on-one meetings with recruiters to learn about industry career paths, growth opportunities, and company cultures," said Jennifer Colfelt, Vice President of Operations and Membership, ABA. "Attendees will hear stories about how a career in this fulfilling industry can lead to a lifelong career with growth potential."

To hear testimonials from employees of the baking industry, watch and share this video in English and with Spanish subtitles.

During the Virtual Career Fair, attendees will also learn about the low-cost beginner and advanced online training available through the Bakers Manufacturing Academy. Those who participate in two employer interviews will receive complimentary enrollment to the Baking Basics 101 course.

What: Baking Industry Virtual Career Fair

When: September 28-,29, 2021; 2-4 pm EDT; 1-2 pm CDT, 12-1 pm MDT, 11 am - 1 pm PDT

Where: Online, Register for the free event here: https://web.cvent.com/event/0576239a-ab17-46bd-b49a-cc84b1524985/summary

B-Roll: Bakery Production and Bakery Aisle

Community calendar copy:

Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 29 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Baking Works, the wholesale baking industry's career center, is hosting a free virtual career fair for job seekers in California, Kansas City, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Attendees do not need to have any previous experience to speak directly with recruiters looking to hire thousands of people.

Location: Virtual

Registration: Virtual Career Fair Registration

Send Media inquiries to: Katie Juhl, Director of Marketing and Communications, American Bakers Association, kjuhl@americanbakers.org







