Special New to The Street Bloomberg TV Show Broadcast, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:30 P.M. PST Featuring COSMOS Network with Podcaster Influencer “BITBOY”; Show Airs with 5 Other Guest Interviews

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Friday, September 10, 2021, on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PST.



New to The Street’s TV show lineup, features 6 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network ’s (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) interviews with both Mr. Jae Kwon, Founder and Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer , “ BitBoy Crypto .”

2). Cryptocurrency, Akash Network’s (CRYPTO:AKT) ($AKT) interview with Mr. Greg Osuri CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency Sportem o n Go’s (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) interview with Ricky Jackson, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

5). Cryptocurrency Safe E a rth’s (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH) interview with Mr. Kenneth Churchill, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency trading platform, 3Commas’ interview with Yuriy Sorokin, CEO.

Joining the New to The Street’s TV show, Mr. Jae Kwon, Founder, Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) and Mr. Ben Armstrong, cryptocurrency expert and internationally recognized podcast influencer of “BitBoy Crypto.” Both individuals discuss with New to The Street host, Jane King, the successes at Cosmos and why the DeFi interoperability platform works. As a one source interoperable platform Cosmos bridges all types and tiers of decentralized finance projects, and Mr. Kwon gives several examples on the “HOW” of this ecosystem. “ BitBoy,” Mr. Armstrong , explains the need for Cosmos and its token ATOM, and explains why it remains at the top -50 of cryptocurrencies. Both talk about Cosmos core functionality as being able to move across other blockchain trading platforms without being limited to swap transaction fees and other technological limitations typically used in the current cryptocurrency ecosystem. The televised viewers can get a chance to understand the Cosmos’ token ATOM as a gravity bridge, that is stackable without the current blockchain limitations.

Mr. Greg Osuri, CEO at Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) ($AKT), joins New to The Street TV with host Jane King, discussing the reasons for this crypotocurrency’s growth. Mr. Osuri gives the televised viewers insight on reasons why 85% of the cloud base technology platform is not used. Further, he explains that Akash takes this unused capacity and makes it accessible and low-cost to high-tech developers. With programmers and platform developers from the smallest of youthful individuals to those high-tech professionals, Mr. Osuri explains that the Akash Networks provides an “Open Source” decentralized cloud base access, giving users efficacies and efficiencies. During the interview, Mr. Osuri gives examples of global entities in NFT/ gaming, collaboration groups and “WordPress” site developers, all of which enjoy the simplicity and scalability of Akash Network. He talks about AKT as a utility token, powering the Askash Network as the world’s first open-source cloud.

New to The Street TV welcomes back to the Show, Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO, at cryptocurrency Sport e mon Go (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO ). Leveraging his 30+ years in business experience and relationships, he talks with Jane King, host, New to the Street about the sports business venues and the collectible authentic sports NFT memorabilia available only through “Limited Meet Periods” both during physical and virtual world real- time events. Mr. Jackson talks about the Company’s unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible and broader sport experience industries. Mr. Jackson talks about Sportemon Go’s recent sponsorship on a major “Pay-per-View” network boxing event.

Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) at Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ), joins host Jane King on New to The Street TV. Mr. Dewdney gives in-depth discussion to our TV audience about the architecture of the $KYL token. With passion, he explains the decentralize business organization, made-up of a community of individuals who work together in the governance of the Kylin Network. Further, Mr. Dewdney, talks about “D-Data” a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data. Using Polkadot, Kylin Network hit key milestones, which Dylan describes in detail, as the Kylin ecosystem gains recognition in the global crypto industry. The new business models coming forth from the monetarization of data, utilizing the Kylin Network, appears limitless, and Dylan give viewers ideas of the future beyond the standard advertising models currently used in and from mining ad data.

New to The Street TV welcomes, Mr. Kenneth Churchill, CEO at Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH) , who talks to TV host Jane King and the TV viewers about SafeEarth being one of the first decentralized cryptocurrency tokens created to tackle Earth’s climate change. Mr. Churchill explains the goal set for charitable organizations (NGOs) that want to do good for this planet with funding generated by transactions made on the Ethereum blockchain with its token, SAFEEARTH . He explains the tokenomics of SAFEEARTH’s whereas token transactions result in 1% going to the token’s liquidity pool, 1% going the current 8000 token holders as rewards, 1% for advertising and marketing and 1% going to its Earth fund wallet. Mr. Churchill explains the personal reason for his development of this unique charity base crypto, explaining that in the 4 months since inception, SAFEARTH donated $100,000 to Ocean Cleanup , and other monies to Covid-19 relief in India, and other “Save the Earth” charitable organizations. Passionately, he explains the vision of Safe Earth which was created with the idea of changing the world through investment, acting directly through charitable donation.

Yuriy Sorokin, CEO at 3Commas, a crypto trading platform joins the New to The Street show, explaining to Jane King, show’s host, 3Commas’ trading cryptocurrency platform business. With 3Commas’unique Bot technology embedded in their cryptocurrency trading platform; traders have an arsenal of trading tools not available on other trading systems. Such tools in the past have been available for conventional trades for FOREX, bonds, and stock, but not available until now for crypto trades. Yuriy explains the Bots’ abilities to get faster and better price executions for their end-user executing crypto trades on their platform. “90-90-90” a saying used by Yuriy during the interview, meaning 90% of first-time crypto trades loss 90% of their original capital outlays within the first 90-days of trading. Yuriy continues with solution-based examples of the plethora of AI based tools available on the 3Commas platform. 3Commas generates it income on monthly subscription fees ranges, but the platform remains “free” to use for basic trades with no subscription based advanced components.

About Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM):

The goal at Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is to create an ecosystem of modules that allows developers to easily spin up application-specific blockchains without having to code each bit of functionality of their application from scratch. The ATOM token is the primary token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. You can stake your ATOMs to a Cosmos Hub validator to passively earn more ATOMs. ATOMs staked on the Cosmos Hub may be used to vote for on-chain governance proposals. This allows ATOM token holders to collectively steer the future of the network. The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Before, the Cosmos Network, blockchains were siloed and unable to communicate with each other. They were hard to build and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves some of the hardest blockchain problems of scalability, usability and interoperability. Cosmos SDK is a developer-friendly, modular framework, each powered by a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm such as Tendermint BFT (Byzantine Fault-Tolerant), allowing developers to fully customize their decentralized applications and focus on business logic. At Cosmos, we’re building the "Internet of Blockchains”- https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

About Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) ($AKT):

Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) ($AKT) envisions a world where cloud computing is permissionless, sovereign, and open, where builders of the internet have greater freedom to expand the human experience. Akash Network is building this future. Known as the “Airbnb for Cloud Compute”, Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Developers leveraging Akash’s platform can access cloud computing at up to three times less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Utilizing containerization and open-source technology, Akash Network leverages 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8.4 million global data centers, enabling anyone to buy and sell cloud computing. AKT is the utility token powering the world’s first open-source cloud - https://akash.network/ .

About Sportmon GO (CRYPTO:SGO) ($SGO):

Sportemon Go (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading. With a purpose to revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, Sportemon Go will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favourite sporting heroes in both the real world and in real time. Creating the perfect synergy between our current world and the metaverse, participants will be able to interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before. Sportemon Go is funded solely through its own cryptocurrency, a BEP20 token leveraging a smart contract on the Binance Block Chain network. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini games, earn rewards and much more - https://sportemongo.com/ .

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH):

Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH) has a passionate, committed, and active team operating in a growing market, both crypto and ESG based. Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance is an evaluation of a company's collective conscientiousness for social and environmental factors. Safe Earth unequivocally aims to be the leading charity crypto currency. Safe Earth has a highly relevant use case and has already established connections with major players in the charity world, expanding rapidly. Safe Earth highly values credibility, accountability and transparency, aligning themselves only to businesses and projects with similar values. There are no administration fees or operational fees deducted from a Safe Earth donation. If Safe Earth donates $100,000, that is the exact amount the donor receives. The Safe Earth community and the rest of the world can see the donation value and see that the recipient receives the same value. Utilizing decentralized blockchain technology SafeEarth’s smart contracts power tokens like when certain conditions are met. Safe Earth works to not only reward holders and charities but also to increase liquidity and value, all of which to help solve climate change problems on Earth – https://safeearthcrypto.com/ & https://twitter.com/SafeEarthETH

About 3Commas:

3Commas, since 2017, is a trading platform that helps end-users with their business on crypto market exchanges. The created trading platform provides a clear and transparent system that conducts transactions according to the parameters you set. 3Commas has connected investment tools and financial protection algorithms to it. Its users trade on 23 exchanges and automatically get profit using their trading Bots, without wasting time on tracking quotes. End-users can simultaneously create an entry and exit at the point-of-trade, set-up trailing, Take Profit and Stop Loss to no longer worry about the next crash or spike in a particular crypto - https://3commas.io/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc94c2e-5a0c-4ae6-9079-f73e55a87c73