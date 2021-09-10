Motoilet: 1st Health-Tracking AI Bidet Toilet Seat

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoilet, a consumer electronics firm, today announced the Motoilet: the First Health-Tracking AI Bidet Toilet Seat.

The Motoilet is not the regular smart toilet seat that you see every day on the market, it is inspired by the Bristol Stool Chart. It can sense your health condition by sensing the type of stool you are passing; therefore it helps with changing your diet and verifying your results. Because it uses water to clean, it promotes a healthier, more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The Motoilet also features:

Two different nozzles.

Unique bubble-style water spraying gives you the most gentle skincare.

Three levels of smart heating.

Fits all types of toilets.

App-controlled.

Track your health & change your diet.

Provides extra care for ladies and children, perfect for menstrual, post-coital, postnatal cleanliness.

Eco-friendly.

About Motoilet

Founded by a group of engineers, Motoilet set out to create products that would not only help you greatly but also be health-beneficial. During the process, they keep in mind their responsibilities of protecting the environment, so that's how Motoilet came about.

Media Inquiry

Name: Ricky Yan

Email: hi@motoilet.com

Website: www.motoilet.com

Pre-order Link: https://igg.me/at/motoilet

Attachment