Tecogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WALTHAM, MA, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Locke, and Chief Financial Officer, Abinand Rangesh, will give a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which will be held virtually from September 13-15th, 2021. Tecogen management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.



The event details are located here H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the presentation will be available as of 7:00am ET on Monday, September 13, 2021, and can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

