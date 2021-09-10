Express Wash On Florida Coming to South Florida Avenue in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Wash On Florida, the second unit of the Express Wash concept by Tyson Capital Group, began construction at the start of September along South Florida Avenue. The state-of-the-art car wash plans to officially open its doors for business in early 2022.

Uniquely marked by the community road the car wash fronts, Express Wash incorporates a part of the community each store is built in.

David and Robert Tyson opened their first car wash, Express Wash On Hills, in 2019 in Tampa. The flagship store will celebrate its second anniversary this November. Largely received as a best-in-class operation, customers consistently rave about the friendly service, great staff and maintenance of the facility.

"Lakeland is one of the great communities in the I-4 corridor and we are thrilled to be joining it," said Robert, "Our business takes a customer-centered focus in all that we do, and we cannot wait to show this area how we are more than just a car wash."

Express Wash On Florida will boast industry leading amenities including complimentary clean towels, window cleaner, vacuums, pressurized air tools, tire pressure inflation and mat cleaners. All twenty-four vacuum bays will be covered with sun canopies. The 5,000-square-foot car wash will be located south of the WaWa at 5430 South Florida Avenue. Express Wash On Florida will offer daily wash specials as well as enrollment into a monthly membership club.

ABOUT TYSON CAPITAL GROUP

Tyson Capital Group, a branch of the Tyson Companies, is a commercial real estate investment and development company co-managed by David and Robert Tyson. Tyson Companies currently has a pipeline of nine car washes in the southeastern United States and is actively pursuing new acquisition opportunities.

Tyson Companies is headquartered in Tampa with additional offices in Orlando.

For more information on the Tyson Companies, please visit www.thetysoncompanies.com.

For media inquiries, please contact admin@thetysoncompanies.com.

