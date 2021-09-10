Superplasticizers Market worth 11,246.12 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superplasticizers Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Superplasticizers Market Research Report: Information By Type (Polycarboxylate (P.C.) Derivatives, Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF), Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF), Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS), By Application (Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Precast Concrete, High-Performance Concrete (HPC)), Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 11,246.12 million by the end of 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players of the Superplasticizers market profiled are:

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Arkema

BASF

Mapei

Enaspol

KAO Corporation

Sika

Rhein-Chemotechnik

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Rain Carbon, among others.





Market Scope:

Superplasticizers are chemical additives used in the production of high-strength concrete. These additives aid in lowering the water-to-cement ratio while also increasing the overall strength of the concrete mix. Because of their capacity to delay the curing process, superplasticizers aid in enhancing workability. Additionally, these additives aid in the reduction of water and cement consumption during the concrete manufacturing process.

Market USP:

Market Drives

Two significant drivers boosting the worldwide superplasticizers market are the increasing use of ready-mix concrete and precast concrete. Large-scale building and infrastructure projects frequently use ready-mix concrete. Plasticizers are added to ready-mix concrete to improve flowability and allow concrete to be transferred using a concrete pump. The construction industry's strong growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa area is predicted to boost market growth significantly. In addition, rising investment in redevelopment and renovation of ancient structures, as well as infrastructure projects, is expected to drive product demand in the future years in North America and Europe.



Market Restraints:

However, due to challenges connected with cement-superplasticizer incompatibility, market expansion may be hampered.

COVID-19 Analysis

The superplasticizers market is projected to be hampered by unfavorable conditions caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Market Segmentation

Polycarboxylate (PC) derivatives, sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes (SNF), sulfonated melamine formaldehydes (SMF), and modified lignosulfonates make up the market (MLS). In 2019, the polycarboxylate (PC) based superplasticizers segment dominated the market, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecast period. Over the projected period, the increased usage of high-performance and high-strength concrete in the infrastructure industry is expected to fuel market expansion.

The market is divided into two types of forms: liquid and powder. Over the forecast period, the liquid form sector is expected to maintain its dominance. Two of the primary qualities likely to boost product adoption in the next years are convenience of use and capacity to effortlessly integrate into concrete mixtures. Because of its reduced cost and low susceptibility to temperature variations, the powder form segment is predicted to earn a major proportion of the worldwide superplasticizer market.

The market is divided into ready-mix concrete (RMC), precast concrete, high-performance concrete (HPC), and others based on application. RMC stands for ready-mix concrete. Over the projected period, the ready-mix concrete segment is expected to be the largest application segment. Over the projected period, the increased usage of superplasticizers to improve the flowability and workability of RMC is expected to be the key factor driving segment growth.



Regional Insights:

The United States and Canada, two of the North America’s largest economies, are dealing with outdated infrastructure and a severe scarcity of affordable housing infrastructure. As a result, the infrastructure sector is projected to get a significant amount of funding to renew and redevelop existing infrastructure.

Due to weaker construction industry growth in the important economies of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, Europe is likely to grow at a moderate pace. Furthermore, the breakout of the CoVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial influence on the wider European economy, negatively impacting the prospects for vital economic sectors such as construction.

Over the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The primary elements driving regional growth are likely to be large-scale investments in large infrastructure development projects in China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The slowdown in Argentina's, Brazil's, and Chile's economies is projected to have a significant influence on Latin America's demand for superplasticizers.

Over the projection period, the Middle East and Africa area is expected to grow rapidly. The key factors boosting product demand in the region are ongoing infrastructure development projects in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Superplasticizers Market Research Report: Information By Type (Polycarboxylate (P.C.) Derivatives, Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF), Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF), Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS), By Application (Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Precast Concrete, High-Performance Concrete (HPC)), Forecast till 2028



