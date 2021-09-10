CHNC Expands Distribution of Its Educational Training Programs Through Leading Online Digital Distributors

Digital Content Now Available on Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Sympla and Many Others

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that it has dramatically bolstered the distribution strategy for its educational videos, eBooks and audiobooks by making them available for purchase on the world’s leading online retail sites such as Amazon Prime, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. Additionally, it has partnered with approximately 30 online educational companies such as Sympla, Simpliv Learning, Teachlr, Tuellus, and others to distribute its digital content.

The company’s online cannabis educational platform, Pharmacology University, is made up of a team of professionals with expertise in the areas of medicine, science, finance, dispensary, cultivation, marketing, and design. Pharmacology University is dedicated to transforming the social stigma surrounding medicinal cannabis through education. “Our mission is to provide students with the most relevant information available so they can develop a well-rounded perspective on all aspects of the cannabis industry,” said Anne Graham, CHNC Corporate Attorney and VP of Operations. “In just a short period our subscriber base has grown from about 50,000 in 60 countries to now topping 2 million in 109 countries. That is real progress.”

“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to build a robust worldwide distribution network for our digital content. This momentous accomplishment marks a seminal step in our corporate evolution,” said Henry Levinski, CHNC Treasurer. “This distribution strategy makes our products more accessible to consumers via the world’s leading online platforms. Our vast library of videos, eBooks and audiobooks will now be available for rent or purchase through our retail and educational partners worldwide.”

Many of the company’s digital products, such as its Cannabis World Journals, are available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic, with Mandarin and Hindi coming soon. To learn more visit: https://www.chnc-hdh.com/

CHNC will host a free online chat via the Discord Platform Wednesday, 9/15/21 at 7:30 pm EST / 4:30 pm PST. The live Q/A call will feature top company executives answering questions from students, investors and anyone interested in learning more about the company.

