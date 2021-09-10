Fieldpoint Private to Sponsor CNN 9/11 Anniversary Remembrance

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, proudly announced its sponsorship of Shine a Light, a tribute to the victims, survivors and responders of the 9/11 attacks. The special will air on CNN at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, September 11.



The program, which recognizes 9/11’s twentieth anniversary, will be hosted by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, and will feature discussions with family members and others directly affected by loss that day, and in the years that have followed. Appearing alongside Tapper will be artists Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Common, Brad Paisley, H.E.R., and Maroon 5, along with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Beyond remembrance, Shine a Light will call on Americans to come together as they did in the days that followed the attack, but with a strengthened commitment to service to one another.

“The colleagues of Fieldpoint Private are immensely proud of our involvement in this important program,” said Tim Tully, Chairman and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “Shine a Light’s message of unity in remembrance, and its encouragement of Americans to express that unity through service to community and those in need, is truly inspiring.”

David Paine, president and co-Founder of nonprofit 9/11 Day, which collaborated with a host of 9/11 and first-responder organizations to produce the program, said “For this historic anniversary, we wanted to create an opportunity for the 9/11 community to tell its story directly to the American public and to others around the world who’ve also had to overcome violence and tragedy in their lives. We thank Fieldpoint for joining with us to show that even in the face of great tragedy, good things can arise if we’re willing to simply shine a light on the natural goodness that lives in ourselves and in all of us.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) has more than $1 Billion in bank assets and over $5 billion in total wealth management assets. The firm provides personalized, custom wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a reciprocal combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services. Through a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ individual financial circumstances we furnish unbiased advice and personal service to free up the one resource that regardless of means no one can ever have enough of: time.

