Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present Virtually at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex™ Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) tumor targeting platform, announced today that management is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on demand throughout the conference from September 13-15.



About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex™-exatecan conjugate, has entered a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

Contacts

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Lisa Rehm

Email: lisa.rehm@cybrexa.com

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: 646-277-1282

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com