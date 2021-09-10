Global Patient Portal Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Patient Portal Market to Reach $7. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Portal estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Portal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032455/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $689.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR
- The Patient Portal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$689.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • athenahealth
  • Cerner Corporation
  • CureMD
  • eClinicalWorks
  • Epic Corporation Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Greenway Health
  • Intelichart
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Medfusion
  • NextGen Healthcare Information Systems




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Portal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Integrated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Integrated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Providers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Providers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Payers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Payers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 53: France Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated
and Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated
and Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 110: India Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated
and Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Portal by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Patient Portal by
Type - Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated
and Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Portal by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 146: Brazil Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 147: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 148: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by Type - Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 149: Mexico Historic Review for Patient Portal by Type -
Integrated and Standalone Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 150: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Integrated and
Standalone for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 151: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Patient Portal
by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 152: Mexico Historic Review for Patient Portal by End-Use -
Providers, Payers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 153: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Patient Portal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Portal by Type - Integrated and Standalone -

