Tech Platform JuicyFields Plans to Produce 75 Tons of Harvest in 2021

Berlin, Germany, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being a fast-paced company in the medicinal cannabis industry and the founder of a crowdgrowing (e-growing) business model, JuicyFields has broken many boundaries. JuicyFields has created a highly effective blockchain ecosystem in the industry without limiting itself to certain countries or territories while staying on the legal side. In fact, blockchain industries are showing huge growth in the last few years.



JuicyFields operates exclusively with high THC (over 12%) content cannabis which is strictly regulated by government authorities despite an array of favorable changes on the legislation level in different countries, including its removal from the 4th list of world's most dangerous drugs by the United Nations on December 2nd, 2020 . However, a positive trend of altering public opinion in favor of using psychoactive cannabis for medicinal purposes continues its development in 2021, as witnessed in countries like Belize, Mexico, Costa Rica, and others. All these together create a firm foundation for the development of the crowdgrowing business.

The essence of this business model is the possibility to scale volumes without any limitations by choosing licensed partners, supporting them with all the necessary resources (funds, education, mentoring, quality assurance standards), and assisting them in sales distribution of the end-customer product.

This way, all parties, including the e-growers (actual platform users), the platform itself, cultivating partners, investors and sales distributors, win and keep reinvesting in the crowdgrowing business.

The results achieved in the third quarter of 2021 are impressive for the company that launched the JuicyFields.io platform in 2019 and introduced a brand-new concept of e-growing to the industry:

135,000 users on the platform;

agreements for cultivating medicinal cannabis plants at the licensed partners' facilities exceeding 56,000 sqm;

37 tons of medicinal cannabis cultivated on site.





The European market is a primary focus for JuicyFields, for which the company accumulates its resources on a global scale to provide the finest medicinal cannabis products.

The geography of JuicyFields includes but is not limited to such EU countries as Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, and the following countries of Latin America and Africa — Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, South Africa.

JuicyFields' partner facilities — TERRA CANN in Colombia are now progressing to new levels to construct the 10,000 m2 automated greenhouses and 1,000 m2 laboratory. The new facility aims to help the local Colombian farmers who lack production sites and technological advancement to process their products and sell them to African, European, and other markets.

Several letters of intent (LOI) for THC oil and dried flowers have already been signed between TERRA CANN and distributors with the possibility to increase the volumes in multiple progressions.

Besides, JuicyFields branded products are already available at ' The Greenside' classy cannaporiums and club venues in South Africa.

Furthermore, the dried and processed cannabis flowers at the Portuguese partner's facility — Sabores Púrpura, with strict compliance of EU GMP, are being distributed within the European market. At the same time, the partner is getting ready to launch its own production lines with a full cycle.

One of the first and young startup projects that JuicyFields supported was Cannabis International in Denmark. It has displayed credibility right from the initial development stage. Therefore, a fresh round of investments is now intended to build a new modern greenhouse to produce branded products and premium quality dried flowers in 2022.

Apart from the facilities mentioned above, the new ones are expected to be launched soon in Costa Rica and Mexico. Meanwhile, the existing facilities and plantations are expected to produce 75 tons of harvest by the end of 2021.

On a final note, the emerging blockchain platform JuicyFields has evidently managed one of the seemingly impossible things in this highly regulated industry in the world! The company was able to remove geographical barriers by presenting people with a legal and simple possibility to support the medicinal cannabis movement, regardless of their place of origin.

