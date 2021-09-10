Work to Reduce Refrigerant Emissions Earns Food Lion EPA GreenChill Recognition

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability leader Food Lion has received another national honor for its work to reduce refrigerant emissions across its footprint. The accolade, Superior Goal Achievement, from the EPA's GreenChill Program recognizes Food Lion for its efforts to reduce refrigerant emissions which impact the ozone layer and climate change. The Superior Goal Achievement recognition is given to GreenChill Partners that reach their 2020 emissions reduction goals. Food Lion was one of the 10 founding partners of the EPA’s GreenChill Program in 2007.



Food Lion took a number of actions to reduce its refrigerant emissions, including placing doors on refrigerated cases and placing monitors on key refrigerant devices.

The recognition comes soon after Food Lion announced significant new sustainability goals it aims to achieve over the next several years. One of those goals is to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% from its own operations, in partnership with Food Lion’s parent organization Ahold Delhaize USA, while working with its suppliers to reduce emissions by 15% across the entire supply chain.

“With more than 1,100 stores, we have an opportunity to make a big difference in creating a more sustainable future for our neighbors,” said Matt Yates, vice president of brand strategy at Food Lion. “The towns and cities we serve are counting on us to be a good neighbor. That responsibility impacts everything we do, and it’s one of the reasons we set big, bold new sustainability goals that we’re working to achieve every day.”

“EPA congratulates Food Lion on their Superior Goal Achievement recognition,” said Kirsten Cappel, GreenChill Program Manager. “This achievement illustrates Food Lion’s continued commitment to reducing their refrigerant emissions for the benefit of the environment.”



As part of its commitment to caring for its neighbors and our planet, Food Lion has routinely set and achieved many sustainability goals. Earlier this year, Food Lion became the only U.S. company to receive the EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for 20 years consecutively.

Food Lion also has set industry-leading sustainable sourcing standards, increased recycling to divert more waste from landfills and has donated the equivalent of more than 300 million meals through its pioneering Food Lion Feeds food rescue effort, through which food gets donated before it perishes to local hunger relief organizations across the grocer’s 10-state footprint to feed neighbors in need.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025.

