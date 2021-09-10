Celilsemi Sam Erkiner Appointed as Lead Technical Advisor of Gennix

Sydney, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Gennix, a decentralized, frictionless digital-asset borrowing and lending protocol, today announced the appointment of Celilsemi Sam Erkiner as their Lead Technical Advisor. Sam will be reporting to Dean Marjanovic, CEO at Gennix Limited.

An award-winning web and hybrid software engineer specializing in serverless cross-device solutions, Sam has been involved in the development of over 35 mobile applications and many web-based applications over the past 11 years.

Sam is an expert with functional skills in JavaScript and TypeScript, he is also skilled in core methodologies such as reactive programming, serverless backend, and cross-device frontend solutions. He also maintains his proficiency in this space and is well apprised of the latest programming trends, protocols, and languages such as Firebase, Ionic, Angular, NodeJS, PHP, and .NET.

“Sam's passion and involvement in the open-source and technical communities have led him to receive multiple global awards for software coding and design from Australia, Turkey, Macedonia, and Serbia. Some of his notable awards include first place in Microsoft's Openness Ideas and second place in the Siemens Innovation Competition,” said Dean Marjanoic, CEO at the Gennix Fund. “In addition to Sam's paid work assignments, his entrepreneurial spirit has led him to run and lead his own startups, BookByt.es, Feather, and RE-MINT. Sam's technical expertise will make it easy for Gennix to build a strong framework and achieve excellence on its platform.”

Gennix is a DeFi (decentralized finance) lending protocol that is designed to maximize scalability, composability, and growth. The project promotes the end-to-end lending and borrowing of digital assets, and related financial products, through operating on public networks. A game-changing feature that distinguishes Gennix from other DeFi projects is that its foundations are borne of the latest innovative BSC network; further, Gennix features NFT (Non-Fungible Token) yield boosters, which is not commonplace.

ABOUT GENNIX

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises subsidiaries, a few of which are regulated, and which specialize in various verticals in the Digital Assets space. These include one-stop-shop capabilities to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any project in blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT and DeFi. Technicorum Group is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, and its corporate track record entails multiple reference projects, including over 100 ICOs (initial coin offerings) that it worked on through the past 3 years, namely through its subsidiaries.

