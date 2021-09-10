Dolby and J Balvin Team Up to Explore How Music Can Elevate Joy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin – known within the entertainment world as J Balvin – to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. The long-form commercial explores how J Balvin uses the power of music to bring joy and hope to the world. Fans looking to connect with J Balvin on a deeper, more emotional level, can experience JOSE, his latest album which was released today, in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.



“There’s no formula when it comes to music. You don’t have to understand it to feel it. That’s the power,” said J Balvin, the five-time Latin GRAMMY® winning recording artist. “With Dolby Atmos, you are surrounded by the vibe. You just feel it – you’re inside the song, inside the beat, inside the vocals. It’s amazing.”

Fans will hear directly from Jose about the human behind the global sensation J Balvin and his motivation to bring good vibes into the world through his new namesake album. The piece takes a deeper look at what inspired J Balvin’s new song “In Da Getto” – the viral hit behind the global dance trend, his reaction to hearing the song for the first time in Dolby Atmos, and his desire to provide a stronger connection to each other through the power of music.

“It’s great to be working again with J Balvin to spread more happiness to the world through music,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “His music is redefining reggaeton and JOSE is no exception. Experiencing the album in Dolby Atmos is a next-level experience that will pull fans inside the music like never before.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by GRAMMY-nominated American music video director, commercial director, and filmmaker, Colin Tilley. Colin is one of the most sought-after music video directors and mastermind behind the music videos for J Balvin’s last album, Colores.

JOSE is the highly anticipated sixth studio album from “Reggaeton's Global Ambassador” and follow-up to J Balvin’s 4X Platinum album Colores. The album is a fusion of different musical influences – which J Balvin describes as his own “personal music playlist” – ranging from hip hop to R&B mixed with house music and reggaeton. Fans can enjoy all 24 songs from JOSE in Dolby Atmos including “In Da Getto,” “Qué Más Pues?,” and “UN DIA (ONE DAY).” Fans can also enjoy other J Balvin favorites in Dolby Atmos including his three most recent albums – Colores, OASIS, and Vibras – which are all streaming on Apple Music.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dolby.com/experience/j-balvin/

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you – nothing puts you inside the music like Dolby Atmos.

“Reggaeton's Global Ambassador" – five-time Latin GRAMMY winner J Balvin is now one of the Top 10 streaming artists globally on Spotify, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace. His latest album, JOSE, arrives on the heels of an eventful summer, following the release of chart-dominating singles "Qué Más Pues?" featuring Argentinian singer María Becerra, "Que Locura," and "In Da Getto" featuring Skrillex. With “In Da Getto” recently topping the charts, J Balvin officially lands his 31st #1 at Latin Airplay in history and cementing him as Latin music's biggest success story of the decade. With his music and impact on culture, Balvin has cemented himself as not only a leader of Reggaeton but as a torchbearer of the new state of Latin music by continuously expanding the limits of the genre and paving the way for "la nueva escuela."

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

