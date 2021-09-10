Trinity Health Earns Top Decile Quality Performance While Saving $68M

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four of Trinity Health's Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) demonstrated significant quality and cost improvements for performance year 2020. With an average quality score of 97%, Trinity Health will receive $46M of the $68M in total savings earned for Medicare.

The following Trinity Health MSSP ACOs earned shared savings in the performance year 2020:

Trinity Health Integrated Care: $21.2M

Trinity Health of New England: $16.2M

Innovative Health Alliance of New York: $4.5M

McAuley Health Partners ACO: $4M

The achievement marks a more than $27M increase over Trinity Health's MSSP earnings in 2019. MSSP provides the incentive to share savings as a reward for delivering high-quality care at a more affordable cost to a CMS-assigned Medicare fee-for-service beneficiary population.

"Improving the health of our Medicare beneficiaries while lowering the cost of providing that care is a high priority for Trinity Health," said Emily Brower, senior vice president, Clinical Integration and Physician Services for Trinity Health. "We are delighted Trinity Health was able to effectively demonstrate how advanced accountable care models can accelerate progress toward better, more cost-effective care for patients, families, and communities."

These organizations accepted accountability for the quality, cost, and experience of care of the assigned beneficiary group. ACOs are expected to provide Medicare beneficiaries with high-quality, coordinated care that includes getting them the proper care when they need it, avoiding unnecessary service duplication, and preventing medical errors.

"This year's achievement speaks to our teams' shared commitment to continuous improvement and to delivering people-centered care," said Daniel J. Roth, MD, executive vice president, and chief clinical officer for Trinity Health.

Trinity Health's MSSP ACOs range from upside-only Track 1 to Enhanced two-sided financial risk arrangement representing the most significant risk in Medicare Shared Savings Program tracks. This means, from one year to the next, and depending on performance, Trinity Health Medicare Shared Savings ACO can either share in savings or be required to share in Medicare losses and repay a portion to Medicare.

In addition to MSSP ACOs, Trinity Health has produced positive quality and total cost of care savings for Medicare through its Bundles Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCIA) program and Trinity Health Accountable Care Organization, a Next Generation ACO.

