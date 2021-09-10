Military Spouses to Be Honored With VIP Experience at the Nolcha Shows: New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nolcha Shows NYFW, in collaboration with InstaSleep Mint Melts, will host military spouses from the Assoc. of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs™ (AMSE) from around the country for an exclusive New York Fashion Week VIP experience on September 12, 2021, at 608 Fifth Avenue. The runway shows will feature "Ones to Watch," a collection of independent fashion brands that epitomize elegance, freedom, and individuality.

"We are thrilled to welcome military spouses back for the second year at The Nolcha Shows. They are truly behind-the-scenes heroes who give up so much every day. We are proud to take this opportunity to turn the spotlight on them and bring them some joy," Arthur Mandel, Co-founder of Nolcha Shows, said.

The VIP experience will start with hairstyling, led by award-winning and celebrated hairstylist Gerard Caruso, followed by a "glam session" by Monique Rinard with AOFM, jewelry provided by designer Randy Luna, and will conclude with front row seats, backstage access, and catered dining by Chef Tova.

Military spouses truly are the backbone of the military community. With long deployments, demanding training schedules, and frequent moves, being a military spouse requires a different kind of sacrifice than we know our service members make. These hardships impact employment, leading to a 38% unemployment rate for military spouses.

"We are excited and grateful to be able to continue this annual tradition of supporting our military and the spouses who support them," Dr. Robert Lee, Co-Founder of InstaSleep Mint Melts said.

"We are grateful The Nolcha Shows is able to bring this exclusive experience to some of our military spouse entrepreneurs," Monika Jefferson, CEO of AMSE said. "Especially after the difficult year the military community has faced, we are ecstatic to offer some of our hard-working entrepreneurs the opportunity to relax, be pampered, and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."



About Our Guests:

Bree Carroll: Air Force spouse and Executive Producer of GY6 Show

Deidra Lee Stubbs: Army spouse and member of the American Military Spouses Choir

Laura Early: Army spouse and Chief Experience Officer/Founder of WISE Advise + Assist team

Monika Jefferson: Air Force spouse and Founder/CEO of Assoc. Of Military Spouse Entrep

SHOW DETAILS:

WHEN: September 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM

WHERE: 608 Fifth Avenue

Fashion Designer Profiles: www.nolchashows.com/seasons/ss22/

About InstaSleep Mint Melts : They are a fast-acting drug-free sleep aid mint formulated by physicians. InstaSleep was developed to help people fall asleep faster and wake up without morning grogginess. www.instagram.com/instasleep Contact JT at JT@instasleep.us

About AMSE- AMSE is a global social impact organization for military spouses to start, scale and sustain their businesses.

