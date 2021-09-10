Coface SA appoints Marcele Lemos to lead its Latin America region

English French

Paris, 10 September 2021 – 18.00

Coface appoints Marcele Lemos to lead its Latin America region

Coface announces today the appointment of Marcele Lemos as the new CEO, Latin America Region, effective on Monday, September 13th. She joins the Executive committee and will report to Xavier Durand, Group CEO. She takes over from Carmina Abad Sanchez who has decided to leave the Coface Group for an early retirement. During the past 3 years, Carmina’s impact on the company culture has been important. She has led the region through the sanitary crisis with courage and accountability and has built a solid group of leaders and experts who will support the enhancement of Coface’s position on Latin American markets.

Marcele originally joined the Coface team in 1999 as a Risk Underwriter. She was appointed Country Manager of Coface Brazil in 2011, making her the first female CEO in the insurance market in the country. She also held the position of Strategic Planning Director for Coface Latin America. On May 1st, 2021, Marcele was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the North America Region. In just a few months, she already achieved significant progress in the operations and customer service.

Marcele holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Gama Filho University. She also hold an MBA in International Business and Finance from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and an International Executive MBA from Ohio University.

Her solid experience in all the areas of business will be a strong asset to lead the further development of the region in the coming years.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

