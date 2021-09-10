Wing Boss Cranks Up the Heat with New Buffalo Seasoned Menu Items

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wing Boss' finger-licking chicken tenders are already fire. But the legendary pit-smoked wing concept is turning the heat up a notch with the addition of new buffalo seasoned menu items!

That’s right. Wing Boss is spicing things up with the launch of these two items that are sure to light your fire (in a good way):

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich ($6.50) – Fried tenders tossed in sauce of choice and topped with a blue cheese slaw. Available as a combo with fries and a drink for $11.50.

Buffalo Chicken Salad ($10.50) – Fried tenders tossed in sauce of choice, served over a bed of lettuce with carrots, celery and blue cheese. Served with choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.

“At Wing Boss, we are constantly innovating our menu for today’s times and beyond,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Now that football season has started, we wanted to offer additional menu options for guests who may want a variety of pit-smoked wings and tenders during their watch party or tailgate. Of course, we are always bringing the heat, so incorporating buffalo seasoning just made sense. We’re excited to launch these craveable new items just in time for football season.”

Additionally, Wing Boss fans can now choose from a new side salad, Kids Tenders featuring two tenders, fries and a small drink, and Six Wings by the Piece! All new menu items are only available at participating locations. For more information, visit wingboss.com.

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

