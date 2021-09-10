Safety Expert Emily Brandwin Explains the Importance of Preparing an Emergency Plan on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is National Preparedness Month to remind Americans of the importance of being ready in case of disasters and emergencies. In 2020, there was a record 30 named storms, with 13 hurricanes, with 12 storms making landfall in the U.S. This year, Preparedness Month comes with unique challenges as we deal with the country's reopening from the pandemic and the hurricane season soon reaching its peak; however, the nation has already had to deal with serious weather challenges like wildfires, heatwaves, tropical storms, and Hurricane Elsa. Safety Expert and "Spygirl" Emily Brandwin shares helpful advice that is needed before any storm or emergency takes place.

NUMBER ONE THING TO CONSIDER

One of the first things to consider is power! It's important to keep the lights on, and all electric devices powered up to weather any kind of emergency. EcoFlow's DELTA portable power station provides power anywhere and anytime it is needed. This solar-powered battery can simultaneously charge up to 13 devices from home appliances to workshop tools and can recharge from 0-80% in less than an hour. For more information, visit ecoflow.com.

OTHER TOOLS TO CONSIDER WHEN MAKING EMERGENCY PLAN

Families can stay ahead of natural disasters and keep irreplaceable photos and records safe with Epson's FastFoto FF-680W wireless scanner, which can scan thousands of photos as fast as one photo per second. With the Epson FastFoto, households can easily organize memories and important documents and upload to the cloud to share with loved ones. Keep your photos and documents out of harm's way with Epson's FastFoto. It tackles the daunting task of digitizing boxes of important documents in just a few hours. For more information, visit Epson.com.

To learn more about having an emergency plan and how to create a recovery plan visit www.tipsontv.com.

