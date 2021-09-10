Tauriga Sciences Inc. Successfully Renews its Status as a U.S. Federal Government Vendor

The Company’s Diversified Product Lines Provide for Multiple Potential Government Contract Opportunities



NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has successfully renewed its status as a U.S. Federal Government Vendor (CAGE Code # 8QXV4). The Company originally achieved this above-referenced status during early October 2020. Since then, the Company has vastly expanded, enhanced, and diversified its products and product lines. The Company believes that there are multiple potential government contract opportunities.

The Company works directly with Federal Award Management Registration (“FAMR”) to both identify prospective opportunities and formalize the bidding process for potential U.S. Government Contracts (“Contracts”). These potential Contracts are presented by the Department of Defense (“DOD”).

FAMR is an independent consulting firm that specializes in: Registrations, Certifications, and Federal Contracting.

In other news, the Company will be a corporate exhibitor at an Additional upcoming industry tradeshow. The Company will operate an Exhibitor Booth (# 5,070) at the USA CBD EXPO CHICAGO (the “Event”), which takes place on October 28th– 30th, 2021 at McCormick Place (Chicago, Illinois). This Event is the Nation’s Largest CBD/Hemp Event.

Link to Event: https://usacbdexpo.com/chicago/exhibitor-list/

Please See Below, the Company’s Updated/Revised Tradeshow Itinerary:

1) HAMPTON CANNABIS EXPO 2021

August 29th, 2021 (East Hampton, New York)

STATUS: Completed

2) The AATAC C-STORE TRADESHOW

September 22nd-23rd, 2021 (Richmond, Virginia)

STATUS: Upcoming

3) The WHITE LABEL WORLD EXPO

September 30th, 2021 (New York City, New York)

STATUS: Upcoming

4) MJ BIZ CON 2021

October 20th-22nd, 2021 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

STATUS: Upcoming

5) USA CBD EXPO CHICAGO

October 28th-30th, 2021 (Chicago, Illinois)

STATUS: Upcoming

6) KOSHERFEST 2021

November 9th-10th, 2021 (Secaucus, New Jersey)

STATUS: Upcoming

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative. This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 22, 2021, the Company announced that it had Converted its U.S. Provisional Patent Application (filed on March 17, 2020) into a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. On December 18, 2020 the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York. In addition, the Company operates two full time E-Commerce fulfillment centers: one located in Montgomery, Texas and the other in Brooklyn, New York.

